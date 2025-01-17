iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

4.51
(1.81%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

176.56

-91.93

-0.42

9.86

Op profit growth

245.75

-87.11

-57.87

34.57

EBIT growth

242.02

-1,886.55

-100.16

79.92

Net profit growth

-446.13

-48.82

165.89

-56.87

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

34.03

27.22

17.04

40.28

EBIT margin

21.71

17.55

-0.07

47.51

Net profit margin

308.22

-246.27

-38.82

-14.53

RoCE

3.77

0.67

-0.02

10.91

RoNW

-18.12

6.2

21.1

24.67

RoA

13.38

-2.35

-2.5

-0.83

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

16.69

-5.93

-9.78

-3.4

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

15.88

-5.16

-14.53

-8.14

Book value per share

-24.31

-21.9

-17.07

-5.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.34

-0.22

-4.16

P/CEPS

-0.39

-0.15

-1.73

P/B

-0.09

-0.12

-2.65

EV/EBIDTA

34.65

16.57

6.04

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

31.05

15.43

5.18

-83.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

99.72

237.85

38.95

40.74

Inventory days

16.21

5.88

0.91

0.98

Creditor days

-46.66

-372.78

-50.69

-73.47

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.44

-0.17

0

-1.11

Net debt / equity

-2.59

-0.97

-4.78

-15.75

Net debt / op. profit

34.11

39.97

19.67

8.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-17.11

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.65

-2.97

-6.05

-5.21

Other costs

-47.19

-69.8

-76.9

-54.5

GVK Power Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.