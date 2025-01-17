Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
176.56
-91.93
-0.42
9.86
Op profit growth
245.75
-87.11
-57.87
34.57
EBIT growth
242.02
-1,886.55
-100.16
79.92
Net profit growth
-446.13
-48.82
165.89
-56.87
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
34.03
27.22
17.04
40.28
EBIT margin
21.71
17.55
-0.07
47.51
Net profit margin
308.22
-246.27
-38.82
-14.53
RoCE
3.77
0.67
-0.02
10.91
RoNW
-18.12
6.2
21.1
24.67
RoA
13.38
-2.35
-2.5
-0.83
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.69
-5.93
-9.78
-3.4
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
15.88
-5.16
-14.53
-8.14
Book value per share
-24.31
-21.9
-17.07
-5.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.34
-0.22
-4.16
P/CEPS
-0.39
-0.15
-1.73
P/B
-0.09
-0.12
-2.65
EV/EBIDTA
34.65
16.57
6.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
31.05
15.43
5.18
-83.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
99.72
237.85
38.95
40.74
Inventory days
16.21
5.88
0.91
0.98
Creditor days
-46.66
-372.78
-50.69
-73.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.44
-0.17
0
-1.11
Net debt / equity
-2.59
-0.97
-4.78
-15.75
Net debt / op. profit
34.11
39.97
19.67
8.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-17.11
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.65
-2.97
-6.05
-5.21
Other costs
-47.19
-69.8
-76.9
-54.5
