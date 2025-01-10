GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
157.92
157.92
157.92
157.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
697.11
715.05
708.59
652.72
Net Worth
855.03
872.97
866.51
810.64
Minority Interest
Debt
364.3
365.61
368.38
705.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,219.33
1,238.58
1,234.89
1,515.82
Fixed Assets
0.23
0.46
0.63
0.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,460.92
2,415.22
2,382.02
886.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1,281.18
-1,227.86
-1,188.1
628.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3.44
9.94
11.99
20.5
Debtor Days
437.63
362.17
Other Current Assets
135.64
89.16
134.89
644.49
Sundry Creditors
-1.1
-0.77
-12.12
-2.01
Creditor Days
442.38
35.51
Other Current Liabilities
-1,419.16
-1,326.19
-1,322.86
-34.8
Cash
39.36
50.76
40.34
0.57
Total Assets
1,219.33
1,238.58
1,234.89
1,515.82
