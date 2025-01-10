iifl-logo-icon 1
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

4.42
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

157.92

157.92

157.92

157.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

697.11

715.05

708.59

652.72

Net Worth

855.03

872.97

866.51

810.64

Minority Interest

Debt

364.3

365.61

368.38

705.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,219.33

1,238.58

1,234.89

1,515.82

Fixed Assets

0.23

0.46

0.63

0.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,460.92

2,415.22

2,382.02

886.51

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1,281.18

-1,227.86

-1,188.1

628.18

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

3.44

9.94

11.99

20.5

Debtor Days

437.63

362.17

Other Current Assets

135.64

89.16

134.89

644.49

Sundry Creditors

-1.1

-0.77

-12.12

-2.01

Creditor Days

442.38

35.51

Other Current Liabilities

-1,419.16

-1,326.19

-1,322.86

-34.8

Cash

39.36

50.76

40.34

0.57

Total Assets

1,219.33

1,238.58

1,234.89

1,515.82

