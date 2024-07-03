iifl-logo-icon 1
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.59
(-1.29%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,011.44

1,934.11

256.11

219.43

3,113.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,011.44

1,934.11

256.11

219.43

3,113.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

51.44

3,477.96

2,671.06

20.14

162.67

Total Income

1,062.88

5,412.07

2,927.17

239.57

3,276.4

Total Expenditure

116.31

919.13

174.31

664.99

1,874.17

PBIDT

946.57

4,492.94

2,752.86

-425.42

1,402.23

Interest

400.58

946.99

123.44

233.89

1,130.67

PBDT

545.99

3,545.95

2,629.42

-659.31

271.56

Depreciation

171.3

335.18

43.09

30.53

605.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

20.54

54.57

46.51

32.75

53.25

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

354.15

3,156.2

2,539.82

-722.59

-386.92

Minority Interest After NP

232.87

681.46

-52.92

-166.85

14.42

Net Profit after Minority Interest

121.28

2,474.74

2,592.74

-555.74

-401.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

3,187.43

2,614.74

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

121.28

-712.69

-22

-555.74

-401.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.77

15.67

16.42

-3.52

-2.54

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

157.92

157.92

157.92

157.92

157.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

93.58

232.3

1,074.87

-193.87

45.03

PBDTM(%)

53.98

183.33

1,026.67

-300.46

8.72

PATM(%)

35.01

163.18

991.69

-329.3

-12.42

GVK Power Infra.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd

