GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,011.44
1,934.11
256.11
219.43
3,113.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,011.44
1,934.11
256.11
219.43
3,113.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.44
3,477.96
2,671.06
20.14
162.67
Total Income
1,062.88
5,412.07
2,927.17
239.57
3,276.4
Total Expenditure
116.31
919.13
174.31
664.99
1,874.17
PBIDT
946.57
4,492.94
2,752.86
-425.42
1,402.23
Interest
400.58
946.99
123.44
233.89
1,130.67
PBDT
545.99
3,545.95
2,629.42
-659.31
271.56
Depreciation
171.3
335.18
43.09
30.53
605.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.54
54.57
46.51
32.75
53.25
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
354.15
3,156.2
2,539.82
-722.59
-386.92
Minority Interest After NP
232.87
681.46
-52.92
-166.85
14.42
Net Profit after Minority Interest
121.28
2,474.74
2,592.74
-555.74
-401.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
3,187.43
2,614.74
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
121.28
-712.69
-22
-555.74
-401.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.77
15.67
16.42
-3.52
-2.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
157.92
157.92
157.92
157.92
157.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
93.58
232.3
1,074.87
-193.87
45.03
PBDTM(%)
53.98
183.33
1,026.67
-300.46
8.72
PATM(%)
35.01
163.18
991.69
-329.3
-12.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.