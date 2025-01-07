iifl-logo-icon 1
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.63
(-2.11%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

10

20.66

23.2

16.54

yoy growth (%)

-51.59

-10.94

40.26

-41.26

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.76

-1.28

-2.33

-0.91

As % of sales

7.6

6.19

10.04

5.5

Other costs

-34.43

-257.31

-906.98

-92.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

344.3

1,245.45

3,909.39

557.49

Operating profit

-25.19

-237.93

-886.11

-76.58

OPM

-251.9

-1,151.64

-3,819.43

-462.99

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.19

-0.21

-0.13

Interest expense

0

-0.02

-13.2

-23.61

Other income

82.18

32.37

78.67

75.6

Profit before tax

56.87

-205.77

-820.85

-24.72

Taxes

-1

-0.47

-7.3

-11.36

Tax rate

-1.75

0.22

0.88

45.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

55.87

-206.24

-828.15

-36.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

55.87

-206.24

-828.15

-36.08

yoy growth (%)

-127.08

-75.09

2,195.31

-86.68

NPM

558.7

-998.25

-3,569.61

-218.13

