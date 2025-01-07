Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10
20.66
23.2
16.54
yoy growth (%)
-51.59
-10.94
40.26
-41.26
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.76
-1.28
-2.33
-0.91
As % of sales
7.6
6.19
10.04
5.5
Other costs
-34.43
-257.31
-906.98
-92.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
344.3
1,245.45
3,909.39
557.49
Operating profit
-25.19
-237.93
-886.11
-76.58
OPM
-251.9
-1,151.64
-3,819.43
-462.99
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.19
-0.21
-0.13
Interest expense
0
-0.02
-13.2
-23.61
Other income
82.18
32.37
78.67
75.6
Profit before tax
56.87
-205.77
-820.85
-24.72
Taxes
-1
-0.47
-7.3
-11.36
Tax rate
-1.75
0.22
0.88
45.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
55.87
-206.24
-828.15
-36.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
55.87
-206.24
-828.15
-36.08
yoy growth (%)
-127.08
-75.09
2,195.31
-86.68
NPM
558.7
-998.25
-3,569.61
-218.13
