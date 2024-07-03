GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
390.87
223.95
68.7
134.64
379.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
390.87
223.95
68.7
134.64
379.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
621.49
17.03
23.55
20.18
16.12
Total Income
1,012.36
240.98
92.25
154.82
395.75
Total Expenditure
29.65
45.86
37.9
36.89
31.95
PBIDT
982.71
195.12
54.35
117.93
363.8
Interest
110.2
129.83
133.15
132.66
134.92
PBDT
872.51
65.29
-78.8
-14.73
228.88
Depreciation
56.56
55.98
55.72
56.65
57.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.76
4.44
8.42
5.89
15.12
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
811.19
4.87
-142.94
-77.27
156.15
Minority Interest After NP
89.15
16.02
-42.06
-17.98
94.25
Net Profit after Minority Interest
722.04
-11.15
-100.88
-59.29
61.9
Extra-ordinary Items
599.56
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
122.48
-11.15
-100.88
-59.29
61.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.57
-0.07
-0.63
-0.38
0.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
157.92
157.92
157.92
157.92
157.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
251.41
87.12
79.11
87.58
95.83
PBDTM(%)
223.22
29.15
-114.7
-10.94
60.29
PATM(%)
207.53
2.17
-208.06
-57.39
41.13
