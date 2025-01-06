iifl-logo-icon 1
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.73
(-2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

GVK Power Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

56.87

-205.77

-820.85

-24.72

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.19

-0.21

-0.13

Tax paid

-1

-0.47

-7.3

-11.36

Working capital

-1,776.62

685.19

-0.76

-3.16

Other operating items

Operating

-1,720.87

478.76

-829.13

-39.37

Capital expenditure

0.19

0.03

0.69

0

Free cash flow

-1,720.68

478.79

-828.44

-39.37

Equity raised

1,305.44

1,717.92

3,260.28

3,218.5

Investing

1,495.51

-651.51

-818.14

203.79

Financing

1,073.56

1,168.96

812.72

374.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,153.83

2,714.16

2,426.42

3,757.03

