GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
56.87
-205.77
-820.85
-24.72
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.19
-0.21
-0.13
Tax paid
-1
-0.47
-7.3
-11.36
Working capital
-1,776.62
685.19
-0.76
-3.16
Other operating items
Operating
-1,720.87
478.76
-829.13
-39.37
Capital expenditure
0.19
0.03
0.69
0
Free cash flow
-1,720.68
478.79
-828.44
-39.37
Equity raised
1,305.44
1,717.92
3,260.28
3,218.5
Investing
1,495.51
-651.51
-818.14
203.79
Financing
1,073.56
1,168.96
812.72
374.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,153.83
2,714.16
2,426.42
3,757.03
