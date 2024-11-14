Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

GVK POWER & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

GVK POWER & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

GVK POWER & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 16 Jan 2024