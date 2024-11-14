|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|GVK POWER & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|GVK POWER & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|GVK POWER & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|GVK POWER & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
