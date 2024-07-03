SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹127.25
Prev. Close₹124.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.81
Day's High₹127.25
Day's Low₹127.25
52 Week's High₹127.25
52 Week's Low₹39
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)99.89
P/E34.67
EPS3.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.85
7.85
5.45
5.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.46
14.58
5.54
3.79
Net Worth
25.31
22.43
10.99
9.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
53.17
40.61
yoy growth (%)
30.94
Raw materials
-13.41
-11.85
As % of sales
25.22
29.2
Employee costs
-22.71
-13.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
2.42
1.91
Depreciation
-4.11
-2.43
Tax paid
-0.67
-0.53
Working capital
3.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.94
Op profit growth
35.66
EBIT growth
26.6
Net profit growth
26.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramji Shrinarayan Pandey
Whole-time Director
Ketan Vallabhdas Modi
Whole-time Director
Seema Ramji Pandey
Non Executive Director
Dipti Ketan Modi
Independent Director
Vipul Chandra Acharya
Independent Director
CHINTAN ASHOKBHAI MEHTA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puja Paras Mehta.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sonu Infratech Ltd
Summary
Sonu Infratech Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Sonu Enterprises, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 01, 2001. Thereafter the Constitution of Partnership Firm were changed on July 6, 2017 by admission of partners. Subsequently, M/s. Sonu Entreprises was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company in the name of Sonu Infratech Limited vide Incorporation dated September 29, 2017 from the Central Registration Center, Registrar of Companies.The Company began life as a Civil Construction and Contracting Company and executed many prestigious Industrial projects successfully. Promoters, Mr. Ramji Shrinarayan Pandey and Mr. Ketan Vallabhdas Modi laid down the foundation of Company in the year 2001 as a Partnership Firm in the name of M/s. Sonu Enterprises to establish itself in Civil Construction, Mechanical Job Work at Reliance Petroleum Limited, Moti Khavdi and other business as may be decided by partners from time to time. In May 2022, the Company came up with a public issue of 24,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 8.64 Crores through Fresh Issue. The Company engaged into the business of civil construction services, such as piling, excavation, road preparation, land leveling, structural painting, building construction in commercial and industrial project, mechanical scaffolding services including structuring and piping, Plant maintenance at Reliance DTA (Domestic
Read More
The Sonu Infratech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sonu Infratech Ltd is ₹99.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sonu Infratech Ltd is 34.67 and 3.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sonu Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sonu Infratech Ltd is ₹39 and ₹127.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sonu Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 50.14%, 1 Year at 82.44%, 6 Month at 70.12%, 3 Month at 139.87% and 1 Month at 119.40%.
