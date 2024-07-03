iifl-logo-icon 1
Sonu Infratech Ltd Share Price

127.25
(1.96%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open127.25
  • Day's High127.25
  • 52 Wk High127.25
  • Prev. Close124.8
  • Day's Low127.25
  • 52 Wk Low 39
  • Turnover (lac)3.81
  • P/E34.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)99.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sonu Infratech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

127.25

Prev. Close

124.8

Turnover(Lac.)

3.81

Day's High

127.25

Day's Low

127.25

52 Week's High

127.25

52 Week's Low

39

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

99.89

P/E

34.67

EPS

3.67

Divi. Yield

0

Sonu Infratech Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sonu Infratech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sonu Infratech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:28 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 34.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sonu Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.85

7.85

5.45

5.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.46

14.58

5.54

3.79

Net Worth

25.31

22.43

10.99

9.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

53.17

40.61

yoy growth (%)

30.94

Raw materials

-13.41

-11.85

As % of sales

25.22

29.2

Employee costs

-22.71

-13.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

2.42

1.91

Depreciation

-4.11

-2.43

Tax paid

-0.67

-0.53

Working capital

3.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.94

Op profit growth

35.66

EBIT growth

26.6

Net profit growth

26.67

No Record Found

Sonu Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sonu Infratech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramji Shrinarayan Pandey

Whole-time Director

Ketan Vallabhdas Modi

Whole-time Director

Seema Ramji Pandey

Non Executive Director

Dipti Ketan Modi

Independent Director

Vipul Chandra Acharya

Independent Director

CHINTAN ASHOKBHAI MEHTA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puja Paras Mehta.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sonu Infratech Ltd

Summary

Sonu Infratech Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Sonu Enterprises, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 01, 2001. Thereafter the Constitution of Partnership Firm were changed on July 6, 2017 by admission of partners. Subsequently, M/s. Sonu Entreprises was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company in the name of Sonu Infratech Limited vide Incorporation dated September 29, 2017 from the Central Registration Center, Registrar of Companies.The Company began life as a Civil Construction and Contracting Company and executed many prestigious Industrial projects successfully. Promoters, Mr. Ramji Shrinarayan Pandey and Mr. Ketan Vallabhdas Modi laid down the foundation of Company in the year 2001 as a Partnership Firm in the name of M/s. Sonu Enterprises to establish itself in Civil Construction, Mechanical Job Work at Reliance Petroleum Limited, Moti Khavdi and other business as may be decided by partners from time to time. In May 2022, the Company came up with a public issue of 24,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 8.64 Crores through Fresh Issue. The Company engaged into the business of civil construction services, such as piling, excavation, road preparation, land leveling, structural painting, building construction in commercial and industrial project, mechanical scaffolding services including structuring and piping, Plant maintenance at Reliance DTA (Domestic
Company FAQs

What is the Sonu Infratech Ltd share price today?

The Sonu Infratech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sonu Infratech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sonu Infratech Ltd is ₹99.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sonu Infratech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sonu Infratech Ltd is 34.67 and 3.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sonu Infratech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sonu Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sonu Infratech Ltd is ₹39 and ₹127.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sonu Infratech Ltd?

Sonu Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 50.14%, 1 Year at 82.44%, 6 Month at 70.12%, 3 Month at 139.87% and 1 Month at 119.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sonu Infratech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sonu Infratech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.45 %
Institutions - 0.31 %
Public - 34.24 %

