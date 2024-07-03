Summary

Sonu Infratech Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Sonu Enterprises, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 01, 2001. Thereafter the Constitution of Partnership Firm were changed on July 6, 2017 by admission of partners. Subsequently, M/s. Sonu Entreprises was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company in the name of Sonu Infratech Limited vide Incorporation dated September 29, 2017 from the Central Registration Center, Registrar of Companies.The Company began life as a Civil Construction and Contracting Company and executed many prestigious Industrial projects successfully. Promoters, Mr. Ramji Shrinarayan Pandey and Mr. Ketan Vallabhdas Modi laid down the foundation of Company in the year 2001 as a Partnership Firm in the name of M/s. Sonu Enterprises to establish itself in Civil Construction, Mechanical Job Work at Reliance Petroleum Limited, Moti Khavdi and other business as may be decided by partners from time to time. In May 2022, the Company came up with a public issue of 24,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 8.64 Crores through Fresh Issue. The Company engaged into the business of civil construction services, such as piling, excavation, road preparation, land leveling, structural painting, building construction in commercial and industrial project, mechanical scaffolding services including structuring and piping, Plant maintenance at Reliance DTA (Domestic

