|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
53.17
40.61
yoy growth (%)
30.94
Raw materials
-13.41
-11.85
As % of sales
25.22
29.2
Employee costs
-22.71
-13.84
As % of sales
42.71
34.09
Other costs
-9.27
-9.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.44
22.59
Operating profit
7.76
5.72
OPM
14.6
14.09
Depreciation
-4.11
-2.43
Interest expense
-1.93
-1.53
Other income
0.71
0.15
Profit before tax
2.42
1.91
Taxes
-0.67
-0.53
Tax rate
-27.87
-27.71
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
1.75
1.38
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
1.75
1.38
yoy growth (%)
26.67
NPM
3.29
3.4
