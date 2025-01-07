iifl-logo-icon 1
Sonu Infratech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

132.3
(1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:15:31 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

53.17

40.61

yoy growth (%)

30.94

Raw materials

-13.41

-11.85

As % of sales

25.22

29.2

Employee costs

-22.71

-13.84

As % of sales

42.71

34.09

Other costs

-9.27

-9.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.44

22.59

Operating profit

7.76

5.72

OPM

14.6

14.09

Depreciation

-4.11

-2.43

Interest expense

-1.93

-1.53

Other income

0.71

0.15

Profit before tax

2.42

1.91

Taxes

-0.67

-0.53

Tax rate

-27.87

-27.71

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

1.75

1.38

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

1.75

1.38

yoy growth (%)

26.67

NPM

3.29

3.4

