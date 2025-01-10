Sonu Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.85
7.85
5.45
5.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.46
14.58
5.54
3.79
Net Worth
25.31
22.43
10.99
9.24
Minority Interest
Debt
32.15
32.13
30.17
26.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.02
0.09
0.15
Total Liabilities
57.46
54.58
41.25
35.87
Fixed Assets
12.13
15.75
15.07
14.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.08
1.08
1.08
1.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0
0
0
Networking Capital
43.67
37.55
25.04
20.2
Inventories
25.25
21.66
18.66
10.7
Inventory Days
128.07
96.16
Sundry Debtors
48.17
25.91
19.19
10.96
Debtor Days
131.71
98.5
Other Current Assets
8.77
7.81
5.16
5.87
Sundry Creditors
-29.88
-7.59
-14.65
-5.2
Creditor Days
100.55
46.73
Other Current Liabilities
-8.64
-10.24
-3.32
-2.13
Cash
0.51
0.2
0.07
0.32
Total Assets
57.47
54.58
41.26
35.87
