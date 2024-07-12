|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Dec 2024
|16 Jan 2025
|Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 16, 2025
|EGM
|2 Jul 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024. SONU INFRATECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 05-Aug-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024) Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024) Sonu Infratech Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 05, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.