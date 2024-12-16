Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

SONU INFRATECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 16-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Other business. SONUINFRA : 17-Dec-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on December 16, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 17, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/12/2024) Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024.

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 20 Jun 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters SONUINFRA : 02-Jul-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 27, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 02, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcemnet Dated on: 27/06/2024) Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcemnet Dated on: 02/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024

Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 09, 2024.

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024