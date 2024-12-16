iifl-logo-icon 1
Sonu Infratech Ltd Board Meeting

131.95
(-2.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:12 PM

Sonu Infratech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Dec 202411 Dec 2024
SONU INFRATECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 16-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Other business. SONUINFRA : 17-Dec-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on December 16, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 17, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/12/2024) Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.
Board Meeting20 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024.
Board Meeting2 Jul 202420 Jun 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters SONUINFRA : 02-Jul-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 27, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 02, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcemnet Dated on: 27/06/2024) Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcemnet Dated on: 02/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Mar 20249 Mar 2024
Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 09, 2024.
Board Meeting4 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 04, 2024. Regarding Appointment of M/s. P. R. Nakum & Associates, Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor for Internal Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24

Sonu Infratech: Related News

No Record Found

