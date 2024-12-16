|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|SONU INFRATECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 16-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Other business. SONUINFRA : 17-Dec-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on December 16, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 17, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/12/2024) Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|2 Jul 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters SONUINFRA : 02-Jul-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 27, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 02, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcemnet Dated on: 27/06/2024) Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcemnet Dated on: 02/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Mar 2024
|9 Mar 2024
|Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 09, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|4 Mar 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|Sonu Infratech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 04, 2024. Regarding Appointment of M/s. P. R. Nakum & Associates, Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor for Internal Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.