SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹0.35
Prev. Close₹0.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.22
Day's High₹0.4
Day's Low₹0.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.59
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
46.13
37.8
17.33
21.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
535.37
421.35
396.93
342.65
Net Worth
581.5
459.15
414.26
364.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2,488.06
2,091.18
1,827.52
1,648.97
yoy growth (%)
18.97
14.42
10.82
15.13
Raw materials
-1,516.27
-1,166.08
-1,040.18
-940.11
As % of sales
60.94
55.76
56.91
57.01
Employee costs
-46.1
-45.17
-59.03
-63.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
3.2
63.88
73.15
55.83
Depreciation
-35.39
-32.87
-31.88
-25.85
Tax paid
0.66
-25.47
-25.04
-18.93
Working capital
39.33
171.52
65.54
36.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.97
14.42
10.82
15.13
Op profit growth
-24.88
2.86
23.19
8.59
EBIT growth
-25.58
1.98
18.87
13.78
Net profit growth
-89.93
-20.15
30.39
47.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
2,969.74
2,557.92
2,021.3
1,832.58
1,562.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,969.74
2,557.92
2,021.3
1,832.58
1,562.09
Other Operating Income
0.99
1.69
0
3.93
12.55
Other Income
19.92
13.48
14.16
17.74
9.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Ratnakar Gutte
Director
Sudhamati Ratnakar Gutte
Independent Director
Dilip Y Ghanekar
Independent Director
Sajid Ali
Independent Director
Parag Ashok Sakalikar
Independent Director
Sonayabapu Shankar Waghmare
Company Secretary
Shrikant Chandrashekhar Rikhe
Independent Director
Anil Ramchandra Aurangabadkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd
Summary
Sunil Hitech was incorporated on 29th May 1998. The Company was established with an objective to engage in the business of fabrication, erection and commissioning related works required for power plants. Sunil Hitech was formed by taking over of proprietorship concern M/s. Sunil Engineering Works (SEW) with Shri Ratnakar M. Gutte as a proprietor, which was in existence since 1984. The company was converted into Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd on 18th August 2005.The company is engaged in the niche segment of Fabrication, Erection & Testing and Commissioning of Bunkers, ESPs, Boilers, TG sets in the Power Plants, both in Private & Public sector. SHEL is amongst very few companies which are tightly focused in the ever-growing Power Sector, for the last two decades.During 2010, the company bagged the balance of plant (BOP) contract for Mahagencos 250 MW Parli TPS project. In 2011, the Board of Directors approved the the acquisition of 51% stake of I-Tec India Pvt. Ltd a global Company operates in the field of Soils Stabilisation, ecological road infrastructure and approved the Shareholders Agreement to be executed to that effect. In 2012, the company bags order of more than Rs 370 crores.In 2015, the company secured first order from Kanpur Development Authority. The company bagged Madhugiri Chikkaballapura-Mulbagal Road Project. The company commissioned its maiden Green Energy Project. The company also commissioned its first solar project at Solapur. During the year, the company was
Read More
