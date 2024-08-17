iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd Share Price

0.35
(0.00%)
Jul 16, 2019|03:50:53 PM

Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

0.35

Prev. Close

0.35

Turnover(Lac.)

2.22

Day's High

0.4

Day's Low

0.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.59

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:18 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 66.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

46.13

37.8

17.33

21.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

535.37

421.35

396.93

342.65

Net Worth

581.5

459.15

414.26

364.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2,488.06

2,091.18

1,827.52

1,648.97

yoy growth (%)

18.97

14.42

10.82

15.13

Raw materials

-1,516.27

-1,166.08

-1,040.18

-940.11

As % of sales

60.94

55.76

56.91

57.01

Employee costs

-46.1

-45.17

-59.03

-63.94

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

3.2

63.88

73.15

55.83

Depreciation

-35.39

-32.87

-31.88

-25.85

Tax paid

0.66

-25.47

-25.04

-18.93

Working capital

39.33

171.52

65.54

36.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.97

14.42

10.82

15.13

Op profit growth

-24.88

2.86

23.19

8.59

EBIT growth

-25.58

1.98

18.87

13.78

Net profit growth

-89.93

-20.15

30.39

47.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

2,969.74

2,557.92

2,021.3

1,832.58

1,562.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,969.74

2,557.92

2,021.3

1,832.58

1,562.09

Other Operating Income

0.99

1.69

0

3.93

12.55

Other Income

19.92

13.48

14.16

17.74

9.75

Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil Ratnakar Gutte

Director

Sudhamati Ratnakar Gutte

Independent Director

Dilip Y Ghanekar

Independent Director

Sajid Ali

Independent Director

Parag Ashok Sakalikar

Independent Director

Sonayabapu Shankar Waghmare

Company Secretary

Shrikant Chandrashekhar Rikhe

Independent Director

Anil Ramchandra Aurangabadkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd

Summary

Sunil Hitech was incorporated on 29th May 1998. The Company was established with an objective to engage in the business of fabrication, erection and commissioning related works required for power plants. Sunil Hitech was formed by taking over of proprietorship concern M/s. Sunil Engineering Works (SEW) with Shri Ratnakar M. Gutte as a proprietor, which was in existence since 1984. The company was converted into Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd on 18th August 2005.The company is engaged in the niche segment of Fabrication, Erection & Testing and Commissioning of Bunkers, ESPs, Boilers, TG sets in the Power Plants, both in Private & Public sector. SHEL is amongst very few companies which are tightly focused in the ever-growing Power Sector, for the last two decades.During 2010, the company bagged the balance of plant (BOP) contract for Mahagencos 250 MW Parli TPS project. In 2011, the Board of Directors approved the the acquisition of 51% stake of I-Tec India Pvt. Ltd a global Company operates in the field of Soils Stabilisation, ecological road infrastructure and approved the Shareholders Agreement to be executed to that effect. In 2012, the company bags order of more than Rs 370 crores.In 2015, the company secured first order from Kanpur Development Authority. The company bagged Madhugiri Chikkaballapura-Mulbagal Road Project. The company commissioned its maiden Green Energy Project. The company also commissioned its first solar project at Solapur. During the year, the company was
