Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
46.13
37.8
17.33
21.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
535.37
421.35
396.93
342.65
Net Worth
581.5
459.15
414.26
364.09
Minority Interest
Debt
586.8
531.04
438.03
396.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.46
3.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,168.76
993.21
852.29
760.94
Fixed Assets
204.56
164.04
168.99
142.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
45.78
44.12
51.17
49.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.39
12.45
9.44
9.02
Networking Capital
736.62
614.8
507.26
469.9
Inventories
139.58
255.52
208.15
174.82
Inventory Days
20.47
44.59
41.57
38.69
Sundry Debtors
731.14
573.35
495.09
379.97
Debtor Days
107.25
100.07
98.88
84.1
Other Current Assets
863.59
503.86
487.73
556.66
Sundry Creditors
-799.5
-486.15
-467.33
-414.47
Creditor Days
117.28
84.85
93.33
91.74
Other Current Liabilities
-198.19
-231.78
-216.38
-227.08
Cash
170.41
157.79
115.44
89.85
Total Assets
1,168.76
993.2
852.3
760.94
