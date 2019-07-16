iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd Key Ratios

0.35
(0.00%)
Jul 16, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.06

26.63

10.06

16.62

Op profit growth

-24.79

-0.35

19.72

12.56

EBIT growth

-26.21

-1.55

15.35

18.35

Net profit growth

-116.87

-23.89

0.2

82.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.19

8.01

10.18

9.36

EBIT margin

4.48

7.05

9.07

8.65

Net profit margin

-0.23

1.58

2.64

2.9

RoCE

10.4

16.01

18.62

18.18

RoNW

-0.29

2.02

3.04

3.51

RoA

-0.13

0.9

1.35

1.52

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

1.08

32.23

29.63

Dividend per share

0

0.08

1.5

1.8

Cash EPS

-1.03

0.06

9.6

14.71

Book value per share

13.89

14.24

269.35

269.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

10.89

0.32

0.24

P/CEPS

-7.96

181.52

1.1

0.48

P/B

0.59

0.82

0.03

0.02

EV/EBIDTA

5.04

4.28

3.66

3.22

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

6.97

4.86

6.19

Tax payout

165.55

-38.93

-34.28

-34.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

92.35

83.94

88.08

94.05

Inventory days

28.91

39.7

42.6

39.4

Creditor days

-91.3

-75.81

-92.13

-104.31

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.98

-1.58

-1.86

-1.77

Net debt / equity

0.82

0.91

0.94

0.95

Net debt / op. profit

3.41

2.39

2.13

2.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.58

-50.43

-55.53

-51.18

Employee costs

-1.84

-2.11

-3.49

-4.12

Other costs

-38.37

-39.43

-30.77

-35.32

