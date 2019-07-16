Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.06
26.63
10.06
16.62
Op profit growth
-24.79
-0.35
19.72
12.56
EBIT growth
-26.21
-1.55
15.35
18.35
Net profit growth
-116.87
-23.89
0.2
82.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.19
8.01
10.18
9.36
EBIT margin
4.48
7.05
9.07
8.65
Net profit margin
-0.23
1.58
2.64
2.9
RoCE
10.4
16.01
18.62
18.18
RoNW
-0.29
2.02
3.04
3.51
RoA
-0.13
0.9
1.35
1.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
1.08
32.23
29.63
Dividend per share
0
0.08
1.5
1.8
Cash EPS
-1.03
0.06
9.6
14.71
Book value per share
13.89
14.24
269.35
269.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
10.89
0.32
0.24
P/CEPS
-7.96
181.52
1.1
0.48
P/B
0.59
0.82
0.03
0.02
EV/EBIDTA
5.04
4.28
3.66
3.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
6.97
4.86
6.19
Tax payout
165.55
-38.93
-34.28
-34.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
92.35
83.94
88.08
94.05
Inventory days
28.91
39.7
42.6
39.4
Creditor days
-91.3
-75.81
-92.13
-104.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.98
-1.58
-1.86
-1.77
Net debt / equity
0.82
0.91
0.94
0.95
Net debt / op. profit
3.41
2.39
2.13
2.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.58
-50.43
-55.53
-51.18
Employee costs
-1.84
-2.11
-3.49
-4.12
Other costs
-38.37
-39.43
-30.77
-35.32
