|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2,488.06
2,091.18
1,827.52
1,648.97
yoy growth (%)
18.97
14.42
10.82
15.13
Raw materials
-1,516.27
-1,166.08
-1,040.18
-940.11
As % of sales
60.94
55.76
56.91
57.01
Employee costs
-46.1
-45.17
-59.03
-63.94
As % of sales
1.85
2.16
3.23
3.87
Other costs
-789.3
-698.35
-551.79
-501.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.72
33.39
30.19
30.42
Operating profit
136.38
181.56
176.5
143.27
OPM
5.48
8.68
9.65
8.68
Depreciation
-35.39
-32.87
-31.88
-25.85
Interest expense
-117.4
-98.19
-85.76
-77.85
Other income
19.61
13.38
14.29
16.27
Profit before tax
3.2
63.88
73.15
55.83
Taxes
0.66
-25.47
-25.04
-18.93
Tax rate
20.76
-39.87
-34.23
-33.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.86
38.41
48.11
36.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.86
38.41
48.11
36.89
yoy growth (%)
-89.93
-20.15
30.39
47.69
NPM
0.15
1.83
2.63
2.23
