Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.35
(0.00%)
Jul 16, 2019|03:50:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2,488.06

2,091.18

1,827.52

1,648.97

yoy growth (%)

18.97

14.42

10.82

15.13

Raw materials

-1,516.27

-1,166.08

-1,040.18

-940.11

As % of sales

60.94

55.76

56.91

57.01

Employee costs

-46.1

-45.17

-59.03

-63.94

As % of sales

1.85

2.16

3.23

3.87

Other costs

-789.3

-698.35

-551.79

-501.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.72

33.39

30.19

30.42

Operating profit

136.38

181.56

176.5

143.27

OPM

5.48

8.68

9.65

8.68

Depreciation

-35.39

-32.87

-31.88

-25.85

Interest expense

-117.4

-98.19

-85.76

-77.85

Other income

19.61

13.38

14.29

16.27

Profit before tax

3.2

63.88

73.15

55.83

Taxes

0.66

-25.47

-25.04

-18.93

Tax rate

20.76

-39.87

-34.23

-33.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.86

38.41

48.11

36.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.86

38.41

48.11

36.89

yoy growth (%)

-89.93

-20.15

30.39

47.69

NPM

0.15

1.83

2.63

2.23

