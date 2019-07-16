Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
3.2
63.88
73.15
55.83
Depreciation
-35.39
-32.87
-31.88
-25.85
Tax paid
0.66
-25.47
-25.04
-18.93
Working capital
39.33
171.52
65.54
36.4
Other operating items
Operating
7.79
177.05
81.76
47.43
Capital expenditure
294.59
-197.47
54.98
40.22
Free cash flow
302.38
-20.41
136.74
87.65
Equity raised
961.18
803.17
702.27
618.52
Investing
1.66
-7.05
1.2
14.04
Financing
55.76
93.01
41.17
55.62
Dividends paid
0
2.83
2.59
2.75
Net in cash
1,320.99
871.55
884
778.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.