iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.35
(0.00%)
Jul 16, 2019|03:50:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd

Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

3.2

63.88

73.15

55.83

Depreciation

-35.39

-32.87

-31.88

-25.85

Tax paid

0.66

-25.47

-25.04

-18.93

Working capital

39.33

171.52

65.54

36.4

Other operating items

Operating

7.79

177.05

81.76

47.43

Capital expenditure

294.59

-197.47

54.98

40.22

Free cash flow

302.38

-20.41

136.74

87.65

Equity raised

961.18

803.17

702.27

618.52

Investing

1.66

-7.05

1.2

14.04

Financing

55.76

93.01

41.17

55.62

Dividends paid

0

2.83

2.59

2.75

Net in cash

1,320.99

871.55

884

778.59

Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.