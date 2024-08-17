Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd Summary

Sunil Hitech was incorporated on 29th May 1998. The Company was established with an objective to engage in the business of fabrication, erection and commissioning related works required for power plants. Sunil Hitech was formed by taking over of proprietorship concern M/s. Sunil Engineering Works (SEW) with Shri Ratnakar M. Gutte as a proprietor, which was in existence since 1984. The company was converted into Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd on 18th August 2005.The company is engaged in the niche segment of Fabrication, Erection & Testing and Commissioning of Bunkers, ESPs, Boilers, TG sets in the Power Plants, both in Private & Public sector. SHEL is amongst very few companies which are tightly focused in the ever-growing Power Sector, for the last two decades.During 2010, the company bagged the balance of plant (BOP) contract for Mahagencos 250 MW Parli TPS project. In 2011, the Board of Directors approved the the acquisition of 51% stake of I-Tec India Pvt. Ltd a global Company operates in the field of Soils Stabilisation, ecological road infrastructure and approved the Shareholders Agreement to be executed to that effect. In 2012, the company bags order of more than Rs 370 crores.In 2015, the company secured first order from Kanpur Development Authority. The company bagged Madhugiri Chikkaballapura-Mulbagal Road Project. The company commissioned its maiden Green Energy Project. The company also commissioned its first solar project at Solapur. During the year, the company was awarded Road EPC projects worth Rs. 474 crores in Bihar. The company was also awarded Ash Dkye Package for Kudgi Super Thermal Power Project during the year under reveiw