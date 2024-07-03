iifl-logo-icon 1
Univastu India Ltd Share Price

282
(3.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:33 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open283.5
  • Day's High293
  • 52 Wk High299.75
  • Prev. Close272.15
  • Day's Low275
  • 52 Wk Low 98
  • Turnover (lac)239.95
  • P/E33.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.38
  • EPS8.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)320.48
  • Div. Yield0
Univastu India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

283.5

Prev. Close

272.15

Turnover(Lac.)

239.95

Day's High

293

Day's Low

275

52 Week's High

299.75

52 Week's Low

98

Book Value

49.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

320.48

P/E

33.07

EPS

8.23

Divi. Yield

0

Univastu India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

Univastu India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Univastu India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Univastu India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.36

11.36

11.36

11.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.2

33.46

26.87

21.65

Net Worth

51.56

44.82

38.23

33.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

51.11

107.66

100.18

81.54

yoy growth (%)

-52.52

7.45

22.86

95.85

Raw materials

-11.12

-48.57

-34.79

-37.66

As % of sales

21.75

45.12

34.72

46.19

Employee costs

-3.29

-5.61

-4.66

-3.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.95

5.52

6.17

3.89

Depreciation

-2.14

-1.09

-0.76

-0.47

Tax paid

-3.46

-1.38

-1.7

-1.33

Working capital

23.33

6.36

12.19

14.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.52

7.45

22.86

95.85

Op profit growth

91.47

-4.78

79.88

62.9

EBIT growth

86.95

-5.91

79.33

68.67

Net profit growth

129.01

-7.3

34.42

143.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

120.49

86.95

58.74

51.24

110.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

120.49

86.95

58.74

51.24

110.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.11

0.4

0.43

0.39

0.41

Univastu India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Univastu India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pradeep Khandagale

Director

Rajashri Khandagale

Independent Director

Vijay Pawar

Independent Director

Ravindra Manohar Savant

Independent Director

Dhanajay Ramkrishna Barve

Whole-time Director

Narendra Dharma Bhagatkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Univastu India Ltd

Summary

Univastu India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on April 29, 2009 with the name Unique Vastushilp and Projects Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Univastu India Private Limited on March 15, 2016. Further, it converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Univastu India Limited on May 18, 2017. The Company is promoted by Pradeep Khandagale.Univastu is an ISO 9001:2015 certified construction company and it provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services (EPC) for civil & Structural construction and infrastructure sector projects. The Company started construction activities in 2009. The Company is located in Pune and currently project sites are in Maharashtra and Goa.The Company is engaged in trading of construction materials. Its main trading products include steel, cement and electrical material. The focus area include Civil construction projects, which include structures such as Sports Complex Projects (Indoor and OutdoorSport Stadiums), multi-purpose hall, commercial structures, industrial structures, Hospitals, Cold Storages, Educational Institution, mass housing projects comprising of Water Supply and Drainage Projects, Road and Bridges Projects and Major and Minor Irrigation Projects. At present, the construction activity being undertaken by the Company includes civil & Structural construction and infrastructure contracts which have been sub contracted to the com
Company FAQs

What is the Univastu India Ltd share price today?

The Univastu India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹282 today.

What is the Market Cap of Univastu India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Univastu India Ltd is ₹320.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Univastu India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Univastu India Ltd is 33.07 and 5.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Univastu India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Univastu India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Univastu India Ltd is ₹98 and ₹299.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Univastu India Ltd?

Univastu India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.32%, 3 Years at 59.52%, 1 Year at 163.71%, 6 Month at 51.26%, 3 Month at 22.79% and 1 Month at 10.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Univastu India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Univastu India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.80 %

