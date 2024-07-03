SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹283.5
Prev. Close₹272.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹239.95
Day's High₹293
Day's Low₹275
52 Week's High₹299.75
52 Week's Low₹98
Book Value₹49.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)320.48
P/E33.07
EPS8.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.36
11.36
11.36
11.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.2
33.46
26.87
21.65
Net Worth
51.56
44.82
38.23
33.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
51.11
107.66
100.18
81.54
yoy growth (%)
-52.52
7.45
22.86
95.85
Raw materials
-11.12
-48.57
-34.79
-37.66
As % of sales
21.75
45.12
34.72
46.19
Employee costs
-3.29
-5.61
-4.66
-3.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.95
5.52
6.17
3.89
Depreciation
-2.14
-1.09
-0.76
-0.47
Tax paid
-3.46
-1.38
-1.7
-1.33
Working capital
23.33
6.36
12.19
14.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.52
7.45
22.86
95.85
Op profit growth
91.47
-4.78
79.88
62.9
EBIT growth
86.95
-5.91
79.33
68.67
Net profit growth
129.01
-7.3
34.42
143.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
120.49
86.95
58.74
51.24
110.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
120.49
86.95
58.74
51.24
110.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.11
0.4
0.43
0.39
0.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pradeep Khandagale
Director
Rajashri Khandagale
Independent Director
Vijay Pawar
Independent Director
Ravindra Manohar Savant
Independent Director
Dhanajay Ramkrishna Barve
Whole-time Director
Narendra Dharma Bhagatkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Joshi
Reports by Univastu India Ltd
Summary
Univastu India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on April 29, 2009 with the name Unique Vastushilp and Projects Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Univastu India Private Limited on March 15, 2016. Further, it converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Univastu India Limited on May 18, 2017. The Company is promoted by Pradeep Khandagale.Univastu is an ISO 9001:2015 certified construction company and it provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services (EPC) for civil & Structural construction and infrastructure sector projects. The Company started construction activities in 2009. The Company is located in Pune and currently project sites are in Maharashtra and Goa.The Company is engaged in trading of construction materials. Its main trading products include steel, cement and electrical material. The focus area include Civil construction projects, which include structures such as Sports Complex Projects (Indoor and OutdoorSport Stadiums), multi-purpose hall, commercial structures, industrial structures, Hospitals, Cold Storages, Educational Institution, mass housing projects comprising of Water Supply and Drainage Projects, Road and Bridges Projects and Major and Minor Irrigation Projects. At present, the construction activity being undertaken by the Company includes civil & Structural construction and infrastructure contracts which have been sub contracted to the com
Read More
The Univastu India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹282 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Univastu India Ltd is ₹320.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Univastu India Ltd is 33.07 and 5.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Univastu India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Univastu India Ltd is ₹98 and ₹299.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Univastu India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.32%, 3 Years at 59.52%, 1 Year at 163.71%, 6 Month at 51.26%, 3 Month at 22.79% and 1 Month at 10.83%.
