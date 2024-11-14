iifl-logo-icon 1
Univastu India Ltd Board Meeting

329
(-0.41%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:07:04 AM

Univastu India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Univastu India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
Univastu India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 01, 2024.
Board Meeting26 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Univastu India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Univastu India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
UNIVASTU INDIA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 21-May-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024. Univastu India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Univastu India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 09, 2024. Univastu India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)

Univastu India: Related News

No Record Found

