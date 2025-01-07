iifl-logo-icon 1
Univastu India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

282
(1.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:09:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

51.11

107.66

100.18

81.54

yoy growth (%)

-52.52

7.45

22.86

95.85

Raw materials

-11.12

-48.57

-34.79

-37.66

As % of sales

21.75

45.12

34.72

46.19

Employee costs

-3.29

-5.61

-4.66

-3.35

As % of sales

6.44

5.21

4.66

4.11

Other costs

-16.63

-42.98

-49.71

-34.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.54

39.92

49.62

42.18

Operating profit

20.06

10.47

11

6.11

OPM

39.25

9.73

10.98

7.5

Depreciation

-2.14

-1.09

-0.76

-0.47

Interest expense

-5.34

-4.26

-4.23

-1.9

Other income

0.38

0.4

0.16

0.15

Profit before tax

12.95

5.52

6.17

3.89

Taxes

-3.46

-1.38

-1.7

-1.33

Tax rate

-26.71

-24.99

-27.55

-34.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.49

4.14

4.47

2.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.76

Net profit

9.49

4.14

4.47

3.32

yoy growth (%)

129.01

-7.3

34.42

143.77

NPM

18.57

3.85

4.46

4.08

