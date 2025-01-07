Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
51.11
107.66
100.18
81.54
yoy growth (%)
-52.52
7.45
22.86
95.85
Raw materials
-11.12
-48.57
-34.79
-37.66
As % of sales
21.75
45.12
34.72
46.19
Employee costs
-3.29
-5.61
-4.66
-3.35
As % of sales
6.44
5.21
4.66
4.11
Other costs
-16.63
-42.98
-49.71
-34.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.54
39.92
49.62
42.18
Operating profit
20.06
10.47
11
6.11
OPM
39.25
9.73
10.98
7.5
Depreciation
-2.14
-1.09
-0.76
-0.47
Interest expense
-5.34
-4.26
-4.23
-1.9
Other income
0.38
0.4
0.16
0.15
Profit before tax
12.95
5.52
6.17
3.89
Taxes
-3.46
-1.38
-1.7
-1.33
Tax rate
-26.71
-24.99
-27.55
-34.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.49
4.14
4.47
2.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.76
Net profit
9.49
4.14
4.47
3.32
yoy growth (%)
129.01
-7.3
34.42
143.77
NPM
18.57
3.85
4.46
4.08
