Univastu India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.36
11.36
11.36
11.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.2
33.46
26.87
21.65
Net Worth
51.56
44.82
38.23
33.01
Minority Interest
Debt
31.95
32.63
36.29
39.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.39
0.44
0.4
0.31
Total Liabilities
83.9
77.89
74.92
72.47
Fixed Assets
8.31
8.02
8.93
9.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.33
0.58
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
70.11
66.83
61.33
58.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
12.15
13.64
27.72
65.82
Debtor Days
469.98
Other Current Assets
97.7
90.07
69.24
41.09
Sundry Creditors
-28.15
-23.98
-16.84
-25.94
Creditor Days
185.22
Other Current Liabilities
-11.59
-12.9
-18.79
-22.07
Cash
4.02
2.44
4.59
3.74
Total Assets
83.9
77.9
74.93
72.47
