Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the Regulations, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday,18thSeptember 2024 to Tuesday, 24th September 2024, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. Univastu India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 04-09-2024)