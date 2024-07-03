Univastu India Ltd Summary

Univastu India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on April 29, 2009 with the name Unique Vastushilp and Projects Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Univastu India Private Limited on March 15, 2016. Further, it converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Univastu India Limited on May 18, 2017. The Company is promoted by Pradeep Khandagale.Univastu is an ISO 9001:2015 certified construction company and it provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services (EPC) for civil & Structural construction and infrastructure sector projects. The Company started construction activities in 2009. The Company is located in Pune and currently project sites are in Maharashtra and Goa.The Company is engaged in trading of construction materials. Its main trading products include steel, cement and electrical material. The focus area include Civil construction projects, which include structures such as Sports Complex Projects (Indoor and OutdoorSport Stadiums), multi-purpose hall, commercial structures, industrial structures, Hospitals, Cold Storages, Educational Institution, mass housing projects comprising of Water Supply and Drainage Projects, Road and Bridges Projects and Major and Minor Irrigation Projects. At present, the construction activity being undertaken by the Company includes civil & Structural construction and infrastructure contracts which have been sub contracted to the company by main contractors. After working mainly as a contractor since incorporation, Company has developed both financial and technical capabilities.Till May, 2017 the Company completed Construction of 100 Bed Hospital at Survey No.1 Res. No. 431 at Bhosari, Pune; Construction of New Market Complex, Marriage hall, Conference hall and Joggers Park at Porvorim, Goa; Construction of Flower Trading Centre at Market Yard, Gultekadi, Pune; Construction of Pavillion on west side Changing rooms, Office, VIP Dias, Gymnasium at Assagao, Bardez, Goa; Construction of Residential Projects Unicon Nakshtra at Talegaon State and Construction of Administrative Building, at Pune. In 2017-18, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 14,97,000 Equity Shares and raised the fund aggregating Rs 5.99 Crore in July, 2017.The Company completed the India Fame Project in 2023.