To the Members of

UNIVASTU INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of UNIVASTU INDIA LIMITED which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement for the year ended, and notes to the Ind AS Financial Statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue recognition - accounting for construction contracts Principal Audit Procedures Performed Our audit procedures related to the There are significant accounting judgements in estimating revenue to be recognised on contracts with customers, including estimation of costs to complete. The Company recognizes revenue on the basis of stage of completion in proportion of the contract costs incurred at balance sheet date, relative to the total estimated costs of the contract at completion. The recognition of revenue is therefore dependent on estimates in relation to total estimated costs of each such contract. Significant judgements are involved in determining the expected losses, when such losses become probable based on the expected total contract cost. Cost contingencies are included in these estimates to take into account specific risks of uncertainties or disputed claims against the Company, arising within each contract. These contingencies are reviewed by the Management on a regular basis throughout the life of the contract and adjusted where appropriate. The revenue on contracts may also include variable consideration (variations and claims). Variable consideration is recognised when the recovery of such consideration is highly probable. Significant Accounting Policies to Note No. 2.07 (i) Standalone Financial Statements (1) identification of distinct performance obligations, (2) evaluation of the process for estimation of costs to complete (3) evaluation of implications of change orders on costs estimates of costs to complete and revenue and (4) evaluation of any variable consideration included the following: • We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to the (a) evaluation of performance obligations and identification of those that are distinct; (b) The estimation of costs to complete each of the performance obligations including the contingencies in respect thereof, as work progresses and the impact thereon as a consequence of change orders; (c) the impact of change orders on the transaction price of the related contracts; and (d) evaluation of the impact of variable consideration on the transaction price. • We selected a sample of contracts with customers and performed the following procedures: (a) Obtained and read contract documents for each selection, including change orders, and other relevant agreement-related documents. (b) Identified significant terms and deliverables in the contract to assess managements conclusions regarding the (i) identification of distinct performance obligations; (ii) changes to costs to complete as work progresses and due to change orders; (iii) the impact of change orders on the transaction price; and (iv) the evaluation of the adjustment to the transaction price on account of variable consideration. (c) Compared costs incurred with Companys estimates of costs incurred to date to identify significant variations and evaluated whether those variations have been considered appropriately in estimating the remaining costs to complete the contract. (d) Tested the estimate for consistency with the status of delivery of milestones and customer acceptance to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require changes in estimated costs or efforts to complete the remaining performance obligation.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other

information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic, alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide abasis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters:

In our Opinion some of the matter we consider necessary to communicate, other than those that are presented or disclosed in financial statement that in our judgement is relevant to user understanding of the Audit Report is as under:

1. The financial statement depicts the outcomes derived from subject to confirmation and reconciliation procedures applied to various accounts, encompassing "Trade Receivables," "Trade Payables," "Advance from Customers," "Advances Recoverable in Cash or Kind,""Advance to Suppliers and Other Parties," as well as "Miscellaneous Deposits." The figures presented in the statement are in accordance with the records maintained by management.

2. We draw attention to note no.7 (i) of the Standalone financial statement, where the Company has duly disclosed status of M/s. Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd. (Opal), under the CIRP, the Hon. National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered the acceptance of the resolution plan submitted by Univastu India Limited vide its Order No. I. A. 1136 of 2022 in C.P. No. 1332 of 2020 dated July 20, 2023. The said event has been duly disclosed to The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on July 21,2023. The technical and legal handing over formalities of Opal are in process. Meanwhile, the Company has deposited an amount of 119.50 Lakh with the judicial authority until the completion of handing over formalities. Till date, the cheque has not been encashed by the authorities and The Company had submitted the application to ROC on September 4, 2023 for appointment of a Director in said company. In response, subsequent to the year end, the form was approved on April 25, 2024 enabling formation of the Board. Accordingly, the Board came into existence on May 8, 2024. The Company has communicated to ROC that the appointment of Shri. Pradeep Khandagale is seen on MCA portal w.e.f 04.09.23.

3. We draw attention to note no. 7 (ii) of the Standalone financial statement, where the company determined that investment in firm has impaired and same impact given accordance with Ind-AS 36 Impairment of Assets and recognized as a loss in the statement of profit and loss (Refer Note No. 37). The impairment loss of 4.80 Lakh reflects the difference between the carrying amount of the investment and its recoverable amount.

4. We draw attention to note no.18 of the Standalone financial statement, where the company has made prior period error adjustment through the opening retained earnings. i.e. "Other equity" Financial year 2022-23 details disclosure given in notes as per Ind AS -8.

5. We draw attention to note no 38.02 of the Standalone financial results, where the company has disclosed that dues to MSMEs have been booked only to the extent of communication from the Management of the Company to Suppliers and also only to the extent for transactions arising during the current financial year. The amounts of provision for dues of interest or otherwise towards such MSME Suppliers where Management may have not been able to communicate stand undetermined as of date. The requirement of disclosure of outstanding towards MSME suppliers as required under MSME Act,2006 and interest to be booked there on cannot be determined to that extent. We have not modified our opinion on above matters

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government

of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A"

a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ii) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us; the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year are in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer note 38.01 to the financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There no amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than

as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. And

c) Based on such audit procedures that the we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub- clause (a) and (b) as specified above contain any material misstatements.

v) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, as described in refer to note 38.27 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For and on behalf of P. V. Page & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 107243W

CA Prakash Page

Partner

Membership number: 030560

Place: Mumbai

Date: 21.05.2024

UDIN: 24030560KHHEG7753

Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even

date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

i. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and

situation of its fixed assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

d) Based on our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not

applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. Based on our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has made investment in a one subsidiary company during the year Rs.36.50 in lakhs and apart from this not given any security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, in respect of

a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) ,3(iii)(c) ,3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect in respect of investments made in subsidiary company.

v. Based on our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the relevant rules made thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. As per information given by the Management, maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, however in the event of a certificate from the Cost and Management Accountant not being shared with us by the Management as matter of our audit procedures, we are unable to comment on whether such accounts and records have been so made and maintained adequately.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory

dues including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Labour cess, Professional tax, Property tax, Cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of wealth tax and Custom duty.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except as stated below:

Particular More than six months (Rs. in lakhs) TDS on Contractor (Company) for FY 2023-24 0.11 TDS on Contractors for FY 2023-24 9.86 TDS on Rent (Land & Building) for FY 2023-24 2.46 TDS on Professional fees 4.80 TDS on Salary for FY 2023-24 6.58 TDS on Rent (Plant & Machinery) for FY 2023-24 0.73 TDS on Good Purchase 194Q FY.23-24 0.19 Total 24.74

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues relating to Income- tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Goods and service tax or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except as stated below

Particular Amount (Rs. in lakhs) GST Appeal for Period July 2017 to March 2020 172.11 Less: Deposited amount against above (15.47) Total 156.64

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(viii) of the order does not arise.

ix. (a) Based on our examination of the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations

give to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, under clause 3(ix)(a) of the order the period and the amount of default is reported as below:

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days Remarks of delay or unpaid Canara Bank GECL Loan 2079755000049 Canara Bank 7,11,131 Principal and Interest 1 Canara Bank Innova Loan - 2079603012092 Canara Bank 693.86 Principal and Interest 3 HDFC Bank ECLGS- 8947705 HDFC Bank 1,062.00 Principal and Interest 1 HDFC Bank ECLGS- 8947705 HDFC Bank 5,03,230.00 Principal and Interest 1 HDFC Limited Housing Loan - A/c No. HDFC Bank Limited 48,174.00 Principal and Interest 3 Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days of delay or unpaid Remarks HDFC Limited Housing Loan - A/c No. 613916030 HDFC Bank Limited 48,374.00 Principal and Interest 1 HDFC Limited Housing Loan - A/c No. 613916030 HDFC Bank Limited 48,374.00 Principal and Interest 2 HDFC Limited Housing Loan - A/c No. 613916030 HDFC Bank Limited 48,374.00 Principal and Interest 2 ICICI Bank Urban Cruiser Loan - LAPUN00048890780 ICICI Bank 51,046.00 Principal and Interest 5 ICICI Bank Urban Cruiser Loan - LAPUN00048890780 ICICI Bank 51,216.00 Principal and Interest 6

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(b) of the order does not arise.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loan obtained.

d) Based on our examination of records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any funds during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the order does not arise.

e) Based on our examination of records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order does not arise.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order does not arise.

x. a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management,

the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xi. a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no

fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints not received by the company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company as per provisions of the companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii)(a),(b),(c) of the Order does not arise.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system

commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company, for the year under audit, issued till the date of this audit report.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company during the year, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the order does not arise.

xvi. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act,1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvii)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. Based on our examination of the records and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order does not arise.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amount that are required to be transferred to a

fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year, in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 38.24 to the financial statements. b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, there is unspent amount Rs 17.50/- Lakh (refer to note.38.24) remaining according to under sub- section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act, such unspent has been transferred to special bank account with in due date.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of UNIVASTU INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of UNIVASTU INDIA LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India" These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained including the Report on Internal Financial Control by Independent Professionals are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding

prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

