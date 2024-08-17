iifl-logo-icon 1
Gammon India Ltd Share Price

1.65
(-2.94%)
Sep 10, 2018|03:30:41 PM

Gammon India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1.65

Prev. Close

1.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

1.65

Day's Low

1.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-225.8

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gammon India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Mar, 2024

arrow

14 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gammon India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gammon India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:36 AM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.83%

Foreign: 0.83%

Indian: 10.70%

Non-Promoter- 63.68%

Institutions: 63.68%

Non-Institutions: 24.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gammon India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

74.11

74.11

74.11

74.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7,607.31

-6,067.21

-4,981.48

-4,264.75

Net Worth

-7,533.2

-5,993.1

-4,907.37

-4,190.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

52.84

71.71

198.18

761.68

yoy growth (%)

-26.31

-63.81

-73.98

-87.37

Raw materials

-13.98

-16.71

-22.16

-295.49

As % of sales

26.45

23.3

11.18

38.79

Employee costs

-7.44

-7.63

-8.48

-78.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-623.61

-612.61

-441.12

-357.63

Depreciation

-9.01

-9.74

-10.56

-32.65

Tax paid

2.32

-1.01

-0.93

2.8

Working capital

-6,332.2

171.75

-571.87

-1,356.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.31

-63.81

-73.98

-87.37

Op profit growth

-38.03

-440.92

-117.4

-112.43

EBIT growth

-32.27

-121.48

-24.78

-87.34

Net profit growth

-36.14

-36.03

5.73

-1,751.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

115.05

27.85

54.52

86.38

984.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

115.05

27.85

54.52

86.38

984.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

162.86

14.04

120.72

136.4

78.31

Gammon India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gammon India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Soumendra Nath Sanyal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ulhas Dharmadhikari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niki Shingade

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vinath Hegde

Independent Director

Kashi Nath Chatterjee

Executive Director & CFO

Anurag Choudhry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gammon India Ltd

Summary

Gammon India Ltd is one of the largest civil engineering construction companies in India. The company is a leader in construction and turnkey engineering projects with expertise in roads, flyovers and bridges. They also made concrete contributions by designing and constructing ports, harbours, thermal and nuclear power stations, dams, high-rise structures, chemical and fertiliser complexes etc.Gammon India was incorporated in the year 1922 as a private limited company. The first work carried out by the company was the construction of reinforced concrete pile foundations for Gateway of India. Since then, the company has executed many multifarious civil engineering works of bridges/flyovers, marine structures, cooling towers, chimneys, tunnels and dams in India and in the Middle East. The company went to public in the year 1962.During the year 1994-95, the company made a tie up with US based General Electric and Epon, Netherlands, for undertaking power generation projects in the country by floating a new company Gammon Power. During the year 1998-99, the company secured projects for the construction of flyovers in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.During the year 1999-2000, Cochin Bridge Infrastructure Company Ltd, a public limited company formed for the purpose of undertaking a Build-Own-Transfer project became a subsidiary of the company by virtue of the company holding a majority equity stake in that company. In September 2000, the company got the certification of ISO 9001-1994 and
