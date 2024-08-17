Summary

Gammon India Ltd is one of the largest civil engineering construction companies in India. The company is a leader in construction and turnkey engineering projects with expertise in roads, flyovers and bridges. They also made concrete contributions by designing and constructing ports, harbours, thermal and nuclear power stations, dams, high-rise structures, chemical and fertiliser complexes etc.Gammon India was incorporated in the year 1922 as a private limited company. The first work carried out by the company was the construction of reinforced concrete pile foundations for Gateway of India. Since then, the company has executed many multifarious civil engineering works of bridges/flyovers, marine structures, cooling towers, chimneys, tunnels and dams in India and in the Middle East. The company went to public in the year 1962.During the year 1994-95, the company made a tie up with US based General Electric and Epon, Netherlands, for undertaking power generation projects in the country by floating a new company Gammon Power. During the year 1998-99, the company secured projects for the construction of flyovers in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.During the year 1999-2000, Cochin Bridge Infrastructure Company Ltd, a public limited company formed for the purpose of undertaking a Build-Own-Transfer project became a subsidiary of the company by virtue of the company holding a majority equity stake in that company. In September 2000, the company got the certification of ISO 9001-1994 and

