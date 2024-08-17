SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1.65
Prev. Close₹1.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹1.65
Day's Low₹1.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-225.8
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
74.11
74.11
74.11
74.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7,607.31
-6,067.21
-4,981.48
-4,264.75
Net Worth
-7,533.2
-5,993.1
-4,907.37
-4,190.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
52.84
71.71
198.18
761.68
yoy growth (%)
-26.31
-63.81
-73.98
-87.37
Raw materials
-13.98
-16.71
-22.16
-295.49
As % of sales
26.45
23.3
11.18
38.79
Employee costs
-7.44
-7.63
-8.48
-78.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-623.61
-612.61
-441.12
-357.63
Depreciation
-9.01
-9.74
-10.56
-32.65
Tax paid
2.32
-1.01
-0.93
2.8
Working capital
-6,332.2
171.75
-571.87
-1,356.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.31
-63.81
-73.98
-87.37
Op profit growth
-38.03
-440.92
-117.4
-112.43
EBIT growth
-32.27
-121.48
-24.78
-87.34
Net profit growth
-36.14
-36.03
5.73
-1,751.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
115.05
27.85
54.52
86.38
984.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
115.05
27.85
54.52
86.38
984.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
162.86
14.04
120.72
136.4
78.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Soumendra Nath Sanyal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ulhas Dharmadhikari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niki Shingade
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vinath Hegde
Independent Director
Kashi Nath Chatterjee
Executive Director & CFO
Anurag Choudhry
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gammon India Ltd
Summary
Gammon India Ltd is one of the largest civil engineering construction companies in India. The company is a leader in construction and turnkey engineering projects with expertise in roads, flyovers and bridges. They also made concrete contributions by designing and constructing ports, harbours, thermal and nuclear power stations, dams, high-rise structures, chemical and fertiliser complexes etc.Gammon India was incorporated in the year 1922 as a private limited company. The first work carried out by the company was the construction of reinforced concrete pile foundations for Gateway of India. Since then, the company has executed many multifarious civil engineering works of bridges/flyovers, marine structures, cooling towers, chimneys, tunnels and dams in India and in the Middle East. The company went to public in the year 1962.During the year 1994-95, the company made a tie up with US based General Electric and Epon, Netherlands, for undertaking power generation projects in the country by floating a new company Gammon Power. During the year 1998-99, the company secured projects for the construction of flyovers in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.During the year 1999-2000, Cochin Bridge Infrastructure Company Ltd, a public limited company formed for the purpose of undertaking a Build-Own-Transfer project became a subsidiary of the company by virtue of the company holding a majority equity stake in that company. In September 2000, the company got the certification of ISO 9001-1994 and
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.