Gammon India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.65
(-2.94%)
Sep 10, 2018|03:30:41 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

47.16

29.91

26.03

35.64

58.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.16

29.91

26.03

35.64

58.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

53.54

44.03

11.07

206.58

48.41

Total Income

100.7

73.94

37.1

242.22

107.28

Total Expenditure

67.39

312.76

102.6

52.47

77.74

PBIDT

33.31

-238.82

-65.5

189.75

29.54

Interest

854.25

737.28

647.53

555.56

516.32

PBDT

-820.94

-976.1

-713.03

-365.81

-486.78

Depreciation

1.36

1.76

2.89

6.9

8.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.85

0

Deferred Tax

0.52

2.05

2.7

0.29

0.66

Reported Profit After Tax

-822.82

-979.91

-718.62

-373.85

-495.83

Minority Interest After NP

-14.49

-130.07

-9.44

-0.38

-0.47

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-808.33

-849.84

-709.18

-373.47

-495.36

Extra-ordinary Items

-14.99

-258.38

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-793.34

-591.46

-709.18

-373.47

-495.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-21.92

-23.04

-19.23

-10.13

-13.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

74.11

74.11

74.11

74.11

74.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

70.63

-798.46

-251.63

532.4

50.17

PBDTM(%)

-1,740.75

-3,263.45

-2,739.26

-1,026.4

-826.87

PATM(%)

-1,744.74

-3,276.19

-2,760.73

-1,048.96

-842.24

