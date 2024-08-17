Gammon India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
47.16
29.91
26.03
35.64
58.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.16
29.91
26.03
35.64
58.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
53.54
44.03
11.07
206.58
48.41
Total Income
100.7
73.94
37.1
242.22
107.28
Total Expenditure
67.39
312.76
102.6
52.47
77.74
PBIDT
33.31
-238.82
-65.5
189.75
29.54
Interest
854.25
737.28
647.53
555.56
516.32
PBDT
-820.94
-976.1
-713.03
-365.81
-486.78
Depreciation
1.36
1.76
2.89
6.9
8.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.85
0
Deferred Tax
0.52
2.05
2.7
0.29
0.66
Reported Profit After Tax
-822.82
-979.91
-718.62
-373.85
-495.83
Minority Interest After NP
-14.49
-130.07
-9.44
-0.38
-0.47
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-808.33
-849.84
-709.18
-373.47
-495.36
Extra-ordinary Items
-14.99
-258.38
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-793.34
-591.46
-709.18
-373.47
-495.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-21.92
-23.04
-19.23
-10.13
-13.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
74.11
74.11
74.11
74.11
74.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
70.63
-798.46
-251.63
532.4
50.17
PBDTM(%)
-1,740.75
-3,263.45
-2,739.26
-1,026.4
-826.87
PATM(%)
-1,744.74
-3,276.19
-2,760.73
-1,048.96
-842.24
