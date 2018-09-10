Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
52.84
71.71
198.18
761.68
yoy growth (%)
-26.31
-63.81
-73.98
-87.37
Raw materials
-13.98
-16.71
-22.16
-295.49
As % of sales
26.45
23.3
11.18
38.79
Employee costs
-7.44
-7.63
-8.48
-78.43
As % of sales
14.08
10.64
4.27
10.29
Other costs
-73.44
-115.18
-147.65
-502.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
138.98
160.61
74.5
65.9
Operating profit
-42.02
-67.81
19.89
-114.25
OPM
-79.52
-94.56
10.03
-14.99
Depreciation
-9.01
-9.74
-10.56
-32.65
Interest expense
-605.96
-586.55
-562.42
-518.9
Other income
33.38
51.49
111.97
308.17
Profit before tax
-623.61
-612.61
-441.12
-357.63
Taxes
2.32
-1.01
-0.93
2.8
Tax rate
-0.37
0.16
0.21
-0.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-621.29
-613.62
-442.05
-354.83
Exceptional items
-95.56
-508.94
-1,313
-1,305.09
Net profit
-716.85
-1,122.56
-1,755.05
-1,659.92
yoy growth (%)
-36.14
-36.03
5.73
-1,751.33
NPM
-1,356.64
-1,565.41
-885.58
-217.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.