Gammon India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.65
(-2.94%)
Sep 10, 2018|03:30:41 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

52.84

71.71

198.18

761.68

yoy growth (%)

-26.31

-63.81

-73.98

-87.37

Raw materials

-13.98

-16.71

-22.16

-295.49

As % of sales

26.45

23.3

11.18

38.79

Employee costs

-7.44

-7.63

-8.48

-78.43

As % of sales

14.08

10.64

4.27

10.29

Other costs

-73.44

-115.18

-147.65

-502.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

138.98

160.61

74.5

65.9

Operating profit

-42.02

-67.81

19.89

-114.25

OPM

-79.52

-94.56

10.03

-14.99

Depreciation

-9.01

-9.74

-10.56

-32.65

Interest expense

-605.96

-586.55

-562.42

-518.9

Other income

33.38

51.49

111.97

308.17

Profit before tax

-623.61

-612.61

-441.12

-357.63

Taxes

2.32

-1.01

-0.93

2.8

Tax rate

-0.37

0.16

0.21

-0.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-621.29

-613.62

-442.05

-354.83

Exceptional items

-95.56

-508.94

-1,313

-1,305.09

Net profit

-716.85

-1,122.56

-1,755.05

-1,659.92

yoy growth (%)

-36.14

-36.03

5.73

-1,751.33

NPM

-1,356.64

-1,565.41

-885.58

-217.92

