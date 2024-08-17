Gammon India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
15.33
17
14.83
85.13
7.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.33
17
14.83
85.13
7.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.59
0.6
1.36
377.75
33.6
Total Income
66.92
17.6
16.19
462.88
41.11
Total Expenditure
-53.37
73.85
46.92
164.17
93.77
PBIDT
120.29
-56.25
-30.73
298.71
-52.66
Interest
292.61
286.01
275.64
228.06
256.27
PBDT
-172.32
-342.26
-306.37
70.65
-308.93
Depreciation
0.44
0.45
0.47
0.45
0.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
1.06
0
Deferred Tax
0.19
0.09
0.24
-13.6
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-172.95
-342.8
-307.08
82.74
-309.4
Minority Interest After NP
-3.34
-44.08
-6.98
159.39
-123.66
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-169.61
-298.72
-300.1
-76.65
-185.74
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-14.99
297.46
-258.92
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-169.61
-298.72
-285.11
-374.11
73.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.6
-9.18
-8.14
-2.08
-5.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
74.11
74.11
74.11
74.11
74.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
784.67
-330.88
-207.21
350.88
-701.19
PBDTM(%)
-1,124.07
-2,013.29
-2,065.87
82.99
-4,113.58
PATM(%)
-1,128.18
-2,016.47
-2,070.66
97.19
-4,119.84
