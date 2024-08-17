iifl-logo-icon 1
Gammon India Ltd Quarterly Results

1.65
(-2.94%)
Sep 10, 2018|03:30:41 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

15.33

17

14.83

85.13

7.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.33

17

14.83

85.13

7.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

51.59

0.6

1.36

377.75

33.6

Total Income

66.92

17.6

16.19

462.88

41.11

Total Expenditure

-53.37

73.85

46.92

164.17

93.77

PBIDT

120.29

-56.25

-30.73

298.71

-52.66

Interest

292.61

286.01

275.64

228.06

256.27

PBDT

-172.32

-342.26

-306.37

70.65

-308.93

Depreciation

0.44

0.45

0.47

0.45

0.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

1.06

0

Deferred Tax

0.19

0.09

0.24

-13.6

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-172.95

-342.8

-307.08

82.74

-309.4

Minority Interest After NP

-3.34

-44.08

-6.98

159.39

-123.66

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-169.61

-298.72

-300.1

-76.65

-185.74

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-14.99

297.46

-258.92

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-169.61

-298.72

-285.11

-374.11

73.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.6

-9.18

-8.14

-2.08

-5.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

74.11

74.11

74.11

74.11

74.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

784.67

-330.88

-207.21

350.88

-701.19

PBDTM(%)

-1,124.07

-2,013.29

-2,065.87

82.99

-4,113.58

PATM(%)

-1,128.18

-2,016.47

-2,070.66

97.19

-4,119.84

