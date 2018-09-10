iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gammon India Ltd Key Ratios

1.65
(-2.94%)
Sep 10, 2018|03:30:41 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gammon India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.88

-87.73

-57.77

-79.1

Op profit growth

100.91

-149.59

365.23

-98.12

EBIT growth

-111.33

-83.59

613.53

-94.79

Net profit growth

24.11

-59.98

44.86

39.41

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-218.45

-68.62

16.97

1.54

EBIT margin

-13.73

76.51

57.2

3.38

Net profit margin

-1,433.74

-729.12

-223.51

-65.15

RoCE

0.42

2.8

6.73

0.6

RoNW

4.12

4.86

30.66

303.71

RoA

11.07

-6.68

-6.57

-2.89

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-21.45

-17.02

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-21.42

-17.36

-43.9

-31.74

Book value per share

-140.21

-116.83

-58.71

-10.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.09

-0.3

P/B

-0.07

-0.89

EV/EBIDTA

13.06

57.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.1

0.03

-1.65

2.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

368.28

537.4

181.43

135.38

Inventory days

6,098.78

5,809.21

1,095.11

613.5

Creditor days

-5,440.51

-549.98

-201.29

-181.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

-0.09

-0.51

-0.06

Net debt / equity

-0.1

-1.25

-2.63

-20.1

Net debt / op. profit

-4.68

-91.39

47.79

312.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-26.33

-24.84

-34.61

-26.97

Employee costs

-14.78

-10.1

-5.48

-9.31

Other costs

-277.32

-133.67

-42.92

-62.17

Gammon India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gammon India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.