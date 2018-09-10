Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.88
-87.73
-57.77
-79.1
Op profit growth
100.91
-149.59
365.23
-98.12
EBIT growth
-111.33
-83.59
613.53
-94.79
Net profit growth
24.11
-59.98
44.86
39.41
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-218.45
-68.62
16.97
1.54
EBIT margin
-13.73
76.51
57.2
3.38
Net profit margin
-1,433.74
-729.12
-223.51
-65.15
RoCE
0.42
2.8
6.73
0.6
RoNW
4.12
4.86
30.66
303.71
RoA
11.07
-6.68
-6.57
-2.89
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-21.45
-17.02
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-21.42
-17.36
-43.9
-31.74
Book value per share
-140.21
-116.83
-58.71
-10.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.09
-0.3
P/B
-0.07
-0.89
EV/EBIDTA
13.06
57.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.1
0.03
-1.65
2.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
368.28
537.4
181.43
135.38
Inventory days
6,098.78
5,809.21
1,095.11
613.5
Creditor days
-5,440.51
-549.98
-201.29
-181.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
-0.09
-0.51
-0.06
Net debt / equity
-0.1
-1.25
-2.63
-20.1
Net debt / op. profit
-4.68
-91.39
47.79
312.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-26.33
-24.84
-34.61
-26.97
Employee costs
-14.78
-10.1
-5.48
-9.31
Other costs
-277.32
-133.67
-42.92
-62.17
No Record Found
