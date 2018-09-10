Gammon India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-623.61
-612.61
-441.12
-357.63
Depreciation
-9.01
-9.74
-10.56
-32.65
Tax paid
2.32
-1.01
-0.93
2.8
Working capital
-6,332.2
171.75
-571.87
-1,356.16
Other operating items
Operating
-6,962.5
-451.61
-1,024.48
-1,743.64
Capital expenditure
-14.47
-5.85
10.77
-1,502.93
Free cash flow
-6,976.97
-457.46
-1,013.71
-3,246.57
Equity raised
-8,529.38
-6,284.05
-817.34
4,462.65
Investing
-90.28
-61
-935.53
-498.43
Financing
-5,750.17
1,151.47
1,012.95
-1,273.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-21,346.8
-5,651.04
-1,753.63
-556.01
