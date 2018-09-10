iifl-logo-icon 1
Gammon India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.65
(-2.94%)
Sep 10, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-623.61

-612.61

-441.12

-357.63

Depreciation

-9.01

-9.74

-10.56

-32.65

Tax paid

2.32

-1.01

-0.93

2.8

Working capital

-6,332.2

171.75

-571.87

-1,356.16

Other operating items

Operating

-6,962.5

-451.61

-1,024.48

-1,743.64

Capital expenditure

-14.47

-5.85

10.77

-1,502.93

Free cash flow

-6,976.97

-457.46

-1,013.71

-3,246.57

Equity raised

-8,529.38

-6,284.05

-817.34

4,462.65

Investing

-90.28

-61

-935.53

-498.43

Financing

-5,750.17

1,151.47

1,012.95

-1,273.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-21,346.8

-5,651.04

-1,753.63

-556.01

