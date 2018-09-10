iifl-logo-icon 1
Gammon India Ltd Balance Sheet

1.65
(-2.94%)
Sep 10, 2018|03:30:41 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

74.11

74.11

74.11

74.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7,607.31

-6,067.21

-4,981.48

-4,264.75

Net Worth

-7,533.2

-5,993.1

-4,907.37

-4,190.64

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

5,750.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

92.79

104.34

103.14

103.19

Total Liabilities

-7,440.41

-5,888.76

-4,804.23

1,662.72

Fixed Assets

405.17

412.11

418.07

431.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

44.7

121.7

121.72

212

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-7,891.84

-6,432.84

-5,351.8

1,015.53

Inventories

10.97

32.71

33.13

38.92

Inventory Days

228.85

198.1

Sundry Debtors

5.83

31.16

26.23

24.75

Debtor Days

181.18

125.97

Other Current Assets

1,796.29

2,294.42

2,625.35

2,671.67

Sundry Creditors

-5,172.11

-5,052.61

-4,999.12

-112.98

Creditor Days

34,532.14

575.06

Other Current Liabilities

-4,532.82

-3,738.52

-3,037.39

-1,606.83

Cash

1.56

10.27

7.78

3.95

Total Assets

-7,440.41

-5,888.76

-4,804.23

1,662.72

