Gammon India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
74.11
74.11
74.11
74.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7,607.31
-6,067.21
-4,981.48
-4,264.75
Net Worth
-7,533.2
-5,993.1
-4,907.37
-4,190.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
5,750.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
92.79
104.34
103.14
103.19
Total Liabilities
-7,440.41
-5,888.76
-4,804.23
1,662.72
Fixed Assets
405.17
412.11
418.07
431.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
44.7
121.7
121.72
212
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-7,891.84
-6,432.84
-5,351.8
1,015.53
Inventories
10.97
32.71
33.13
38.92
Inventory Days
228.85
198.1
Sundry Debtors
5.83
31.16
26.23
24.75
Debtor Days
181.18
125.97
Other Current Assets
1,796.29
2,294.42
2,625.35
2,671.67
Sundry Creditors
-5,172.11
-5,052.61
-4,999.12
-112.98
Creditor Days
34,532.14
575.06
Other Current Liabilities
-4,532.82
-3,738.52
-3,037.39
-1,606.83
Cash
1.56
10.27
7.78
3.95
Total Assets
-7,440.41
-5,888.76
-4,804.23
1,662.72
