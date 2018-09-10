INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Gammon India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Qualified Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled
our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence
we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.
Material Uncertainty relating to Going Concern.
We invite attention to note no. 37 of the financials statement relating to the present financial situation of the Company detailing the Material Uncertainties Relating to Going Concern and the Going Concern assumptions. The lenders had in the previous years recalled all the loans and facilities and also the Companys Current Liabilities exceeds Current Assets by Rs 9,496.94 Crore as at March 31, 2023. The Company is finding it difficult to meet its financial obligations and the resolution plan is under consideration by lenders. The liquidity crunch is affecting the Companys operation with increasing severity. The trading in equity shares of the Company is presently suspended. Some of the creditors have filed for winding up petitions against the Company. The company has severe manpower issues and is defaulting on its statutory and regulatory obligations. The Companys resolution plan is under consideration by the lenders as detailed in the aforesaid note but the final approval of all lenders and the execution of the plan and its success involves material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Going Concern Assumption. Our report is not qualified on this account.
Emphasis of Matter
Without qualifying our conclusion, we draw attention to the following matters;
23.33 crores. The management is confident of ultimate recovery of the amounts, and we have relied on the management
assertions of recoverability.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Apart from what is mentioned in our paragraph titled Basis of Qualified Opinion and paragraph titled Material Uncertainty related
to Going Concern there are no other matters described to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.
Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and our Independent Auditors Report thereon. We have read the Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis forming part of the Annual Report and found the same to be in order. However, the other contents of the Annual Report are expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.
Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not and will not express any
form of assurance or conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
The Other Information has not been made available to us till the date of this report. We will read the Other Information as and when it is made available to us and if conclude that there is a material misstatement, we are required to communicate the matter with those charged with governance and take necessary steps as may be required thereafter.
Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of "the Act" with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act and relevant provisions of the Act.
This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout
the audit. We also:
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statement.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit
and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the Key Audit Matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Other Matter
The comparative financial information of the company for the year ended March 31, 2023 included in these Ind AS financial statements have been audited by the predecessor auditor M/s. Nayan Parikh & Co. Chartered Accountants who had audited the financial statements for the relevant periods. The report of the predecessor auditor on the comparative financial information dated June 21, 2022 expressed a modified opinion.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
necessary for the purposes of our audit.
in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by
the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.
For Natvarlal Vepari & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No- 106971W
Nuzhat Khan Partner
M. No. 124960
Mumbai, Dated: October 28, 2023 UDIN: 23124960BGVGGJ2575
Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report
(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Gammon India Limited of even date)
To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:
i) a. (A) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its
(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. However, the company has not filed quarterly returns or statements of current assets with banks or financial institutions as the entire facilities from the lenders have become Non Performing Assets in the month June17 and the Lenders have recalled all the loans and during the year no new working capital limit was sanctioned.
specifying any terms or period of repayment, except as under:
(RS. In Crores)
|
All Parties
|Promoters
|Related Parties
|Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of
loans
|
- Rs. 3,330.05
|-
-
|
- Rs. 3,330.05
|Total (A+B)
|Rs. 3,330.05
|-
|Rs. 3,330.05
|Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans
|98.46%
|98.46%
made, guarantees and security given to the extent applicable.
On the basis of the audit procedures followed, test checks of the transaction and the representation from the Management there are no undisputed amount which were outstanding as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as given below, which is unpaid till date.
|
Name of the statute
|
Nature of dues
|
Amount (Rs in Crores)
|Period to which the amount relates
|
Due date
|Excise duty
|Custom Duty
|2.07
|Prior to Apr 22
|
Prior to Apr 22
|Sales Tax
|Sales Tax
|0.05
|Prior to Apr 22
|
Prior to Apr 22
|Sales Tax
|Works Contract Tax
|0.67
|Prior to Apr 22
|
Prior to Apr 22
|Employee provident fund
|Labour welfare fund
|0.00*
|Prior to Apr 22
|
Prior to Apr 22
|Employee provident fund act 1952
|Provident Fund
|0.20
|Prior to Apr 22
|
Prior to Apr 22
|Employee provident fund act 1952
|Provident Fund
|0.26
|Apr 22 to Aug 22
|15th of each subsequent month
|Professional Tax act
|Professional Tax
|0.15
|Prior to Apr 22
|
Prior to Apr 22
|Professional Tax act
|Professional Tax
|0.00
|Apr 22 to Aug 22
|10th of each subsequent month
|Others
|Salary Saving Scheme
|0.00*
|Prior to Apr 22
|
Prior to Apr 22
|Income Tax Act
|TDS
|0.01
|Prior to Apr 22
|
Prior to Apr 22
|Income Tax Act
|TDS
|0.57
|Apr 22 to Aug 22
|7th of each subsequent month
|GST Act
|Tamilnadu GST
|0.00
|June22
|
20/07/2022
|GST Act
|West Bengal GST
|0.00
|Apr22
|
20/05/2022
|Total
|3.98
Note: * Balances with values below the rounding off norm adopted by the Company have been reflected as "0.00".
(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute
except as given below:
|Name of Statute
|
Nature of dues
|Amount (In Crores)
|Period to which Amount relates
|Forum where dispute is pending
|Sales Tax Act - Andhra Pradesh
|Reassessment matter
|0.04
|2001-02
|High Court
|Sales Tax Act - Andhra Pradesh
|Tax levied. Rule 6(3)(i)
|2.10
|2002-03
|High Court
|Sales Tax Act - Andhra Pradesh
|Tax levied. Rule 6(3)(i)
|1.64
|2003-04
|High Court
|Sales Tax Act - Andhra Pradesh
|Disallowance of Interstate purchase
|0.24
|2005-07
|High Court
|Sales Tax Act - Andhra Pradesh
|Levy of Penalty
|1.89
|2005-07
|High Court
|Sales Tax Act - Uttar Pradesh
|Taxes levied and denial of benefit of sec 3G and 3F2 b (1)
|1.83
|2003-04
|Honble High Court of Allahabad
|Sales Tax Act - Uttar Pradesh
|Taxes Levied and denial of Benefit of sec 3G and 3F2 b (1)
|1.89
|2004-05
|Honble High Court of Allahabad
|Sales Tax Act - Uttar Pradesh
|Taxes Levied and denial of Benefit of sec 3G and 3F2 b (1)
|0.29
|2007-08
|A C Appeal
|Sales Tax Act - Maharashtra
|Denial of deduction on Pre cost component
|0.06
|1993-94 to 1994- 95
|Tribunal
|Sales Tax Act - Maharashtra
|Rate Difference – WCT
|0.03
|2000-01
|Tribunal
|Sales Tax Act - Maharashtra
|Disallowance of WCT & BST
|5.81
|2000 to 2002
|Jt. Appeal
|Sales Tax Act - Maharashtra
|Sales-In-Transit (I.E. 6(2) Sales disallowed)
|4.72
|2013-14
|Jt. Appeal I
|Sales Tax Act - Orissa
|Lab. and Service Charges disallowed
|0.11
|1992-93 to 1999- 00
|A C Appeal
|Sales Tax Act - Orissa
|Various disallowance
|0.11
|2001-02
|A C Appeal
|Sales Tax Act - West Bengal
|Tax demand
|6.24
|1997-98, 2010-11, 2009-10 and 2011- 12
|Sr. JCT (Appellate)
|Sales Tax Act - West Bengal
|Tax demand
|0.38
|2008-09
|Revision Board
|Sales Tax Act - West Bengal
|Tax demand
|2.39
|2007-08
|Tribunal
|Sales Tax Act - West Bengal
|Tax Demand
|0.63
|2007-08 (CST)
|Tribunal
|Sales Tax Act - Rajasthan
|Increase in EC Fees
|0.05
|2007-08
|Tax Law Board – Ajmer
|Sales Tax Act - Assam
|Tax demand.
|0.60
|2004-05
|Revisional Board
|Total
|31.04
|The Finance Act 1994
|Service Tax
|1.73
|August, 2012 to January, 2016
|CESTAT Mumbai
|The Finance Act 1994
|Service Tax
|0.51
|April 2010 to March 2015
|CESTAT Mumbai
|Total
|2.24
|Goods & Service Tax Act - Maharashtra
|Tax demand
|0.27
|2017-18
|Appeal Filed
|Goods & Service Tax Act - Maharashtra
|Tax Demand
|0.12
|2019-20
|Not yet Filled
|Goods & Service Tax Act - West Bengal
|Increase in EC Fees
|1.47
|2017-18
|Asst Commnn of GST
|Goods & Service Tax Act - Jharkhand
|Tax demand.
|
0.00**
|2018-19
|Not yet Filled
|Total
|1.86
|Name of Statute
|
Nature of dues
|Amount (In Crores)
|Period to which Amount relates
|Forum where dispute is pending
|The Income Tax Act 1961
|Income Tax Assessment Order u/s 271(1)(c)
|44.26
|A.Y. 2007-08 to A.Y. 2011-12
|CIT Appeal
|The Income Tax Act 1961
|Income Tax Assessment Order U/s 143(3)
|63.32
|A.Y. 2007-08 to A.Y. 2011-12
|ITAT Appeal
|The Income Tax Act 1961
|Income Tax Assessment Order U/s 143(3)
|15.00
|AY 2012-13
|CIT Appeal
|The Income Tax Act 1961
|Income Tax Assessment Order U/s 143(3)
|1.14
|AY 2017-18
|CIT Appeal
|The Income Tax Act 1961
|Income Tax Assessment Order U/s 271AAA
|10.85
|AY 2010-11
|CIT Appeal
|The Income Tax Act 1961
|Income Tax Assessment Order U/s 143(1)
|1.09
|AY 2019-20
|CIT Appeal
|The Income Tax Act 1961
|Income Tax Assessment Order U/s 143(3) - JV
|2.13
|AY 2013-14
|CIT Appeal
|The Income Tax Act 1961
|Income Tax Assessment Order U/s 156
|53.69
|AY 2018-19
|Not yet Filled
|The Income Tax Act 1961
|TDS Intimation U/s 200A
|8.98
|A.Y. 2008-09 to A.Y. 2022-23
|Not yet Filled
|The Income Tax Act 1961
|TDS Intimation U/s 200A (JV)
|0.06
|A.Y. 2008-09 to A.Y. 2022-23
|Not yet Filled
|Total
|200.51
|Provident Fund
|Provident fund demand of Rs 2.56 crores (pertaining to job of the Company) for the earlier years , for which amount paid under protest is Rs 3.73 crores) by the Company.
** Balances with values below the rounding off norm adopted by the Company have been reflected as "0.00"
authority.
associates or joint ventures.
(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures fully or partly or optionally during the year under audit. Hence, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.
(xiv) (a) The companys internal audit system is not commensurate with the size and nature of its business.
(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company by the in-house internal audit department during the year and till the date of the report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.
b) The Group does not have any CICs as part of the Group.
For Natvarlal Vepari & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No- 106971W
Nuzhat Khan Partner
M. No. 124960
Mumbai, Dated: October 28, 2023 UDIN: 23124960BGVGGJ2575
Annexure - B to the Auditors Report
(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Gammon India Limited of even date)
Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Gammon India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements
A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements.
Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Qualified Opinion
In view of what is stated in our basis of Qualified Opinion we cannot state that the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Basis of Qualified Opinion
issues.
For Natvarlal Vepari & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No- 106971W
Nuzhat Khan Partner
M. No. 124960
Mumbai, Dated: October 28, 2023 UDIN: 23124960BGVGGJ2575
Statement -1
Principal Default as at March 31, 2023, referred to In Para (ix) of The Annexure to Auditors Report.
|
Nature of borrowing including
debt securities
|
Name of the Lender
|Amount not
paid on due date
(Rs in Crores)
|
No. of Delays
|Term Loan
|Indian Bank
|141.70
|
More than 365 Days
|Term Loan and working capital
|Bank of Baroda
|545.07
|
More than 365 Days
|Term Loan
|Bank of Maharashtra
|132.36
|
More than 365 Days
|Term Loan and working capital loan
|Canara Bank
|680.87
|
More than 365 Days
|Non-Convertible debenture
|Central Bank of India
|17.33
|
More than 365 Days
|Term Loan and working capital loan
|DBS Bank
|101.84
|
More than 365 Days
|Non-Convertible debenture
|GIC
|31.15
|
More than 365 Days
|Term Loan and working capital loan
|ICICI Bank
|227.35
|
More than 365 Days
|Term Loan and working capital loan
|IDBI Bank
|810.78
|
More than 365 Days
|Non-Convertible debenture
|Indian Bank
|8.67
|
More than 365 Days
|Non-Convertible debenture
|Karnataka Bank
|8.67
|
More than 365 Days
|Non-Convertible debenture
|Life Insurance Corporation
|178.24
|
More than 365 Days
|Term loan and working capital loan
|Punjab National Bank
|536.70
|
More than 365 Days
|Term Loan
|UCO Bank
|177.65
|
More than 365 Days
|Non-Convertible debenture
|United India Insurance
|17.31
|
More than 365 Days
|Non-Convertible debenture
|Union Bank of India
|244.18
|
More than 365 Days
|
Total
|3859.87
Statement -2
Interest Default as at March 31, 2023, referred to In Para (ix) of The Annexure to Auditors Report
|Nature of
borrowing
including debt securities
|
Name of the Lender
|Amount not
paid on due date
(Rs in Crores)
|
No. of Delays
|Term loan
|Indian Bank
|22.01
|
More Than 365 days
|Term loan
|Bank of Baroda
|13.54
|
More Than 365 days
|Term loan
|Bank of Maharashtra
|0.96
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Term loan
|Bank of Maharashtra
|27.81
|
More Than 365 days
|Term loan
|Canara Bank
|158.73
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Term loan
|Canara Bank
|615.73
|
More Than 365 days
|Term Loan
|DBS Bank
|7.77
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Term Loan
|DBS Bank
|60.18
|
More Than 365 days
|Term Loan
|ICICI Bank
|1.12
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Term Loan
|ICICI Bank
|33.59
|
More Than 365 days
|Term Loan
|IDBI Bank
|73.14
|
More Than 365 days
|Term Loan
|Punjab National Bank
|21.34
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Term Loan
|Punjab National Bank
|398.78
|
More Than 365 days
|Term Loan
|Union Bank of India
|55.90
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Term Loan
|Union Bank of India
|49.66
|
More Than 365 days
|Term Loan
|UCO Bank
|36.35
|
More Than 365 days
|Term Loan
|OBC Bank
|17.48
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Non-Convertible Debenture
|OBC Bank
|0.39
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Non-Convertible Debenture
|Central Bank of India
|1.82
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Non-Convertible Debenture
|Central Bank of India
|11.50
|
More Than 365 days
|Non-Convertible Debenture
|GIC
|3.09
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Non-Convertible Debenture
|GIC
|19.21
|
More Than 365 days
|Non-Convertible Debenture
|Indian Bank
|2.26
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Non-Convertible Debenture
|Indian Bank
|5.69
|
More Than 365 days
|Non-Convertible Debenture
|Karnataka Bank
|0.91
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Non-Convertible Debenture
|Karnataka Bank
|5.78
|
More Than 365 days
|Non-Convertible Debenture
|LIC
|18.52
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Non-Convertible Debenture
|LIC
|114.25
|
More Than 365 days
|Non-Convertible Debenture
|United Insurance
|1.69
|
From 1 to 365 days
|Non-Convertible Debenture
|United Insurance
|10.31
|
More Than 365 days
|Total
|1,789.52*
Short term loan amounting to Rs 393.80 crores.
