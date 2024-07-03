SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹540.15
Prev. Close₹540.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,009.37
Day's High₹543.95
Day's Low₹513.35
52 Week's High₹675
52 Week's Low₹522.35
Book Value₹33.23
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,449.54
P/E48.11
EPS11.24
Divi. Yield0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.35
11.12
11.12
11.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
148
112.84
71.63
50.03
Net Worth
181.35
123.96
82.75
61.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
69.04
74.11
158.41
59.95
yoy growth (%)
-6.84
-53.21
164.22
-46.93
Raw materials
-29.35
-3.12
-96.13
-31.57
As % of sales
42.51
4.21
60.68
52.67
Employee costs
-6.87
-7.02
-7.72
-5.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.79
2.78
24.9
3.78
Depreciation
-4.32
-3.97
-3.83
-2.87
Tax paid
-2.58
-1.68
-5.47
-1.9
Working capital
23.45
27.86
15.53
-9.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.84
-53.21
164.22
-46.93
Op profit growth
65.57
-67.22
231.35
-66.02
EBIT growth
102.56
-74.91
309.18
-74.25
Net profit growth
555.06
-94.33
934.86
-88.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
472.95
437.82
250.38
71.74
74.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
472.95
437.82
250.38
71.74
74.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.6
4.56
3.46
1.48
0.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Farukbhai Patel
Chairperson
Bhadrabala Joshi
Director
Bhupendra Vadilal Shah
Company Secretary
Karmit H Sheth
Whole-time Director
Affan Patel
Additional Director
Arvindkumar Tribhovandas Patadia
Additional Director
Neethimani Karunamoorthy
Independent Director
Venu Birappa
Director
DUKHABANDHU RATH
Whole Time Director
Amitkumar Subhashchandra Khandelwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by K.P. Energy Ltd
Summary
K P Energy Limited is part of a KP Group which is founded by Faruk Gulambhai Patel in 1994. K P Energy Limited was originally incorporated as Private limited Company on 8 January, 2010 and then converted into Public Limited Company on 11th May 2015.KP Energy Limited is a leading provider of Balance of Plant (BoP) solutions for the wind energy industry. The Company is involved in the entire wind farm development value chain, right from conceptualisation to the commissioning of a project and its maintenance throughout the Project life. The Company essentially works on projects in Gujarat, India. For the BoP component of the project, KP Energys end-to-end solution for wind farm development comprises services such as site identification, site preparation, construction & erection, power evacuation, and operations & maintenance. KP Energy plays a critical role in coordinating a wide range of activities related to utility-scale wind farm development.In 2015-16, the Company commissioned 31.5 MW in Gujarat. It set up 2.1 MW Wind Power Project at Matalpar, Bhavnagar, Gujarat. In addition to the Wind Power Project Development business, Company became an Independent Power Producer in Wind Energy with own generating asset of 2.10 MW commissioned in FY 2016. It commissioned one more WTG of 2.10 Megawatts in its own wind vertical at Porbandar. Also, one WTG of 2.10 Megawatts was erected at Mahuva site at Bhavnagar in Gujarat.The Company formed three LLPs as Project specific Special Purpose
Read More
The K.P. Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹517.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K.P. Energy Ltd is ₹3449.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of K.P. Energy Ltd is 48.11 and 16.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K.P. Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K.P. Energy Ltd is ₹522.35 and ₹675 as of 06 Jan ‘25
K.P. Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 1.22% and 1 Month at -14.65%.
