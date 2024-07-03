iifl-logo-icon 1
K.P. Energy Ltd Share Price

517.25
(-4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open540.15
  • Day's High543.95
  • 52 Wk High675
  • Prev. Close540.95
  • Day's Low513.35
  • 52 Wk Low 522.35
  • Turnover (lac)1,009.37
  • P/E48.11
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value33.23
  • EPS11.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,449.54
  • Div. Yield0.08
No Records Found

K.P. Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

540.15

Prev. Close

540.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1,009.37

Day's High

543.95

Day's Low

513.35

52 Week's High

675

52 Week's Low

522.35

Book Value

33.23

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,449.54

P/E

48.11

EPS

11.24

Divi. Yield

0.08

K.P. Energy Ltd Corporate Action

6 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 14 Nov, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

K.P. Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

K.P. Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:46 PM
Dec-2024Nov-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.52%

Institutions: 1.51%

Non-Institutions: 53.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

K.P. Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.35

11.12

11.12

11.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

148

112.84

71.63

50.03

Net Worth

181.35

123.96

82.75

61.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

69.04

74.11

158.41

59.95

yoy growth (%)

-6.84

-53.21

164.22

-46.93

Raw materials

-29.35

-3.12

-96.13

-31.57

As % of sales

42.51

4.21

60.68

52.67

Employee costs

-6.87

-7.02

-7.72

-5.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.79

2.78

24.9

3.78

Depreciation

-4.32

-3.97

-3.83

-2.87

Tax paid

-2.58

-1.68

-5.47

-1.9

Working capital

23.45

27.86

15.53

-9.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.84

-53.21

164.22

-46.93

Op profit growth

65.57

-67.22

231.35

-66.02

EBIT growth

102.56

-74.91

309.18

-74.25

Net profit growth

555.06

-94.33

934.86

-88.88

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

472.95

437.82

250.38

71.74

74.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

472.95

437.82

250.38

71.74

74.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.6

4.56

3.46

1.48

0.6

K.P. Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT K.P. Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Farukbhai Patel

Chairperson

Bhadrabala Joshi

Director

Bhupendra Vadilal Shah

Company Secretary

Karmit H Sheth

Whole-time Director

Affan Patel

Additional Director

Arvindkumar Tribhovandas Patadia

Additional Director

Neethimani Karunamoorthy

Independent Director

Venu Birappa

Director

DUKHABANDHU RATH

Whole Time Director

Amitkumar Subhashchandra Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by K.P. Energy Ltd

Summary

K P Energy Limited is part of a KP Group which is founded by Faruk Gulambhai Patel in 1994. K P Energy Limited was originally incorporated as Private limited Company on 8 January, 2010 and then converted into Public Limited Company on 11th May 2015.KP Energy Limited is a leading provider of Balance of Plant (BoP) solutions for the wind energy industry. The Company is involved in the entire wind farm development value chain, right from conceptualisation to the commissioning of a project and its maintenance throughout the Project life. The Company essentially works on projects in Gujarat, India. For the BoP component of the project, KP Energys end-to-end solution for wind farm development comprises services such as site identification, site preparation, construction & erection, power evacuation, and operations & maintenance. KP Energy plays a critical role in coordinating a wide range of activities related to utility-scale wind farm development.In 2015-16, the Company commissioned 31.5 MW in Gujarat. It set up 2.1 MW Wind Power Project at Matalpar, Bhavnagar, Gujarat. In addition to the Wind Power Project Development business, Company became an Independent Power Producer in Wind Energy with own generating asset of 2.10 MW commissioned in FY 2016. It commissioned one more WTG of 2.10 Megawatts in its own wind vertical at Porbandar. Also, one WTG of 2.10 Megawatts was erected at Mahuva site at Bhavnagar in Gujarat.The Company formed three LLPs as Project specific Special Purpose
Company FAQs

What is the K.P. Energy Ltd share price today?

The K.P. Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹517.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of K.P. Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K.P. Energy Ltd is ₹3449.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of K.P. Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of K.P. Energy Ltd is 48.11 and 16.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of K.P. Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K.P. Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K.P. Energy Ltd is ₹522.35 and ₹675 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of K.P. Energy Ltd?

K.P. Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 1.22% and 1 Month at -14.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of K.P. Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of K.P. Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.01 %
Institutions - 1.51 %
Public - 53.48 %

