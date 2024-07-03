Summary

K P Energy Limited is part of a KP Group which is founded by Faruk Gulambhai Patel in 1994. K P Energy Limited was originally incorporated as Private limited Company on 8 January, 2010 and then converted into Public Limited Company on 11th May 2015.KP Energy Limited is a leading provider of Balance of Plant (BoP) solutions for the wind energy industry. The Company is involved in the entire wind farm development value chain, right from conceptualisation to the commissioning of a project and its maintenance throughout the Project life. The Company essentially works on projects in Gujarat, India. For the BoP component of the project, KP Energys end-to-end solution for wind farm development comprises services such as site identification, site preparation, construction & erection, power evacuation, and operations & maintenance. KP Energy plays a critical role in coordinating a wide range of activities related to utility-scale wind farm development.In 2015-16, the Company commissioned 31.5 MW in Gujarat. It set up 2.1 MW Wind Power Project at Matalpar, Bhavnagar, Gujarat. In addition to the Wind Power Project Development business, Company became an Independent Power Producer in Wind Energy with own generating asset of 2.10 MW commissioned in FY 2016. It commissioned one more WTG of 2.10 Megawatts in its own wind vertical at Porbandar. Also, one WTG of 2.10 Megawatts was erected at Mahuva site at Bhavnagar in Gujarat.The Company formed three LLPs as Project specific Special Purpose

Read More