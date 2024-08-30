iifl-logo-icon 1
K.P. Energy Ltd Dividend

472.75
(1.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:39:57 AM

K.P. Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend6 Nov 202414 Nov 202414 Nov 20240.24Interim 2
K.P. Energy Limited informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 6, 2024, declared Second Interim Dividend at 4% i.e. Rs. 0.20/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 5/- each, of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Disclosure is enclosed herewith. Read less..
Dividend22 Apr 20247 Oct 20247 Oct 20240.12Final
KP Energy Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 and submitted audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and year Ended March 31, 2024. Recommended Final Dividend at 2% i.e. Re. 0.10 (Ten Paisa only) per equity share of the face value of Rs.5/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. considered and fixed Tuesday, September 24, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of final dividend, if declared by the Members at the ensuing 15thAnnual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) K.P. Energy Limited submitted BSE revised record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend if declared by the Members at the ensuing 15thAnnual General Meeting of the Company. Detailed disclosure is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)
Dividend14 Aug 202423 Aug 202423 Aug 20240.12Interim
K.P. Energy Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 and submitted unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The detail outcome is enclosed herewith Considered, approved and declared Interim Dividend at 2% i.e. Re. 0.10 (Ten Paisa Only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 5/- each of the Company, for the financial year 2024-25. The Record date for payment of this interim dividend is August 23, 2024, as per our earlier intimation dated August 9, 2024.

