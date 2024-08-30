KP Energy Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 and submitted audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and year Ended March 31, 2024. Recommended Final Dividend at 2% i.e. Re. 0.10 (Ten Paisa only) per equity share of the face value of Rs.5/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. considered and fixed Tuesday, September 24, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of final dividend, if declared by the Members at the ensuing 15thAnnual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) K.P. Energy Limited submitted BSE revised record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend if declared by the Members at the ensuing 15thAnnual General Meeting of the Company. Detailed disclosure is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)