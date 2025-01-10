K.P. Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.35
11.12
11.12
11.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
148
112.84
71.63
50.03
Net Worth
181.35
123.96
82.75
61.15
Minority Interest
Debt
109.68
43.36
22.93
27.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.03
19.25
14.16
13.85
Total Liabilities
311.06
186.57
119.84
102.51
Fixed Assets
165.17
142.4
86.09
84.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
30.71
30.82
31.18
26.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
3.04
5.75
Networking Capital
91.88
0.34
-21.43
-30.73
Inventories
106.44
73.19
123.41
77.58
Inventory Days
410.13
Sundry Debtors
255.49
60.08
19.91
7.97
Debtor Days
42.13
Other Current Assets
31.05
18.99
26.1
16.94
Sundry Creditors
-226.46
-116.95
-105.76
-39.21
Creditor Days
207.28
Other Current Liabilities
-74.64
-34.97
-85.09
-94.01
Cash
23.3
13.01
20.95
16.63
Total Assets
311.06
186.57
119.83
102.52
