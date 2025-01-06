iifl-logo-icon 1
K.P. Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

517.25
(-4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR K.P. Energy Ltd

K.P. Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.79

2.78

24.9

3.78

Depreciation

-4.32

-3.97

-3.83

-2.87

Tax paid

-2.58

-1.68

-5.47

-1.9

Working capital

23.45

27.86

15.53

-9.81

Other operating items

Operating

26.33

24.99

31.12

-10.81

Capital expenditure

6.72

1.75

2.14

37.08

Free cash flow

33.05

26.74

33.26

26.26

Equity raised

85.65

84.79

52.39

48.8

Investing

1

24.59

0.02

0.38

Financing

12.3

-4.13

-4.04

22.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.17

Net in cash

132

131.99

81.64

98.19

