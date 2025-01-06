K.P. Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.79
2.78
24.9
3.78
Depreciation
-4.32
-3.97
-3.83
-2.87
Tax paid
-2.58
-1.68
-5.47
-1.9
Working capital
23.45
27.86
15.53
-9.81
Other operating items
Operating
26.33
24.99
31.12
-10.81
Capital expenditure
6.72
1.75
2.14
37.08
Free cash flow
33.05
26.74
33.26
26.26
Equity raised
85.65
84.79
52.39
48.8
Investing
1
24.59
0.02
0.38
Financing
12.3
-4.13
-4.04
22.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.17
Net in cash
132
131.99
81.64
98.19
