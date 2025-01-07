Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
69.04
74.11
158.41
59.95
yoy growth (%)
-6.84
-53.21
164.22
-46.93
Raw materials
-29.35
-3.12
-96.13
-31.57
As % of sales
42.51
4.21
60.68
52.67
Employee costs
-6.87
-7.02
-7.72
-5.49
As % of sales
9.96
9.48
4.87
9.16
Other costs
-14.97
-53.19
-21.7
-12.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.69
71.77
13.69
21.62
Operating profit
17.83
10.76
32.85
9.91
OPM
25.82
14.53
20.74
16.53
Depreciation
-4.32
-3.97
-3.83
-2.87
Interest expense
-5.19
-4.61
-4.58
-3.42
Other income
1.47
0.59
0.47
0.17
Profit before tax
9.79
2.78
24.9
3.78
Taxes
-2.58
-1.68
-5.47
-1.9
Tax rate
-26.38
-60.46
-21.96
-50.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.2
1.1
19.43
1.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.2
1.1
19.43
1.87
yoy growth (%)
555.06
-94.33
934.86
-88.88
NPM
10.43
1.48
12.26
3.13
