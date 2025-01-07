iifl-logo-icon 1
K.P. Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

517.1
(-0.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

69.04

74.11

158.41

59.95

yoy growth (%)

-6.84

-53.21

164.22

-46.93

Raw materials

-29.35

-3.12

-96.13

-31.57

As % of sales

42.51

4.21

60.68

52.67

Employee costs

-6.87

-7.02

-7.72

-5.49

As % of sales

9.96

9.48

4.87

9.16

Other costs

-14.97

-53.19

-21.7

-12.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.69

71.77

13.69

21.62

Operating profit

17.83

10.76

32.85

9.91

OPM

25.82

14.53

20.74

16.53

Depreciation

-4.32

-3.97

-3.83

-2.87

Interest expense

-5.19

-4.61

-4.58

-3.42

Other income

1.47

0.59

0.47

0.17

Profit before tax

9.79

2.78

24.9

3.78

Taxes

-2.58

-1.68

-5.47

-1.9

Tax rate

-26.38

-60.46

-21.96

-50.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.2

1.1

19.43

1.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.2

1.1

19.43

1.87

yoy growth (%)

555.06

-94.33

934.86

-88.88

NPM

10.43

1.48

12.26

3.13

