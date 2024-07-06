K.P. Energy informed BSE regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held today wherein the Board has inter-alia, Considered and Approved the issuance and allotment of warrants by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis (Preferential Issue). Detailed disclosure is enclosed herewith. K.P. Energy Limited has submitted the intimation in relation to the e-voting facilities for Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company. The Disclosure is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024) K.P. Energy Limited submitted to BSE, proceeding of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on July 31, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Video Means (OVAM) facility. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024) K.P. Energy Limited submitted BSE the details of voting results at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 through VC/OVAM. The detailed report is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)