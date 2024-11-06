Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

K.P. Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 K.P. Energy Limited informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 6, 2024, declared Second Interim Dividend at 4% i.e. Rs. 0.20/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 5/- each, of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Disclosure is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

K.P. Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve K.P. Energy Ltd informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Directors Report along with the Secretarial Audit Report issued by the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 to decide the date time and venue of the ensuing 15th Annual General Meeting of the company and approve the draft notice calling 15th Annual General Meeting. K.P. Energy Limited informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. August 30, 2024, inter alia to consider and approve the draft notice calling the 15th AGM of the Company. The outcome of the meeting is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend K.P. Energy Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 and submitted unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The detail outcome is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

K.P. Energy Limited has informed BSE regarding allotment of 6,88,800 fully convertible equity warrants on preferential basis. Detailed disclosure is enclosed herewith.

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

K.P. Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for raising funds by issue of equity or any other equity-linked or convertible securities including warrants (Securities) through all or any permissible modes or method including private placement preferential issue or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law subject to all such regulatory/statutory approvals. Intimation id attached herewith. K.P. Energy informed BSE regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held today wherein the Board has inter-alia, Considered and Approved the issuance and allotment of warrants by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis (Preferential Issue). Detailed disclosure is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

K.P. Energy informed BSE regarding outcome of Board Meeting held today wherein the Board has inter-alia, Considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Harsha Chirag Koradia (DIN: 08007668) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) of the Company with effect from June 29, 2024. Detailed disclosure is enclosed herewith

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

K.P. Energy Limited informed BSE regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held today inter-alia for Direct Listing of Equity Shares of K.P. Energy Limited on National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results KP Energy Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 and submitted audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and year Ended March 31, 2024. 1. Approved Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing following: a. Statement showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. b. Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Recommended Final Dividend at 2% i.e. Re. 0.10 (Ten Paisa only) per equity share of the face value of Rs.5/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Appointed M/s. RHA & Co., (FRN: 142551W), Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditor to conduct the Internal audit of the Company for financial year 2024-25. A Brief Profile of M/s. RHA & Co. is enclosed is enclosed herewith as Annexure A 4. Appointed M/s. Chirag Shah & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. A Brief Profile of M/s. Chirag Shah & Associates is enclosed herewith as Annexure A. 5. Appointed M/s. Nanty Shah and Associates (FRN: 101268), Cost Accountants, as Cost Auditor to conduct the Cost Audit of the Company for financial year 2024-25. A Brief Profile of M/s. Nanty Shah and Associates is enclosed herewith as Annexure A. We shall inform in due course of the date on which the Company will hold the Annual General Meeting for the year ended March 31, 2024. Kindly take the same on your records KP Energy Limited submitted audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Detailed Results are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024