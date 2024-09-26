|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Considered and approved draft notice for calling 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM); K.P. Energy Limited has submitted the BSE proceedings of the 15th Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other Audio Video Means (OVAM) facility. Disclosure is attached herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.