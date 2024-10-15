Summary

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Limited was originally incorporated as Deepak Builders & Engineers India Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies. thereafter, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, recording the change in the name to Deepak Builders & Engineers India Limited.The Company is an integrated engineering and construction company, specializing in execution and construction of administrative & institutional buildings, hospitals and medical colleges, industrial building, historical memorial complex, stadium and sports complex, and residential complex and various developmental and other construction activity. It has diversified in undertaking specialized structural work such as flyovers, approach roads, rail under bridge, rail over bridges and development and redevelopment of railway stations. It undertake Construction & Infrastructure Projects both, as EPC services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis as well as on percentage basis. It execute projects on a turnkey basis comprising of architectural & structural work, civil works, HVAC, Mechanical Electrical & Plumbing (MEP) works, firefighting & fire alarm systems, public health services, information technology system, modular operation theatre, medical gas pipeline systems and external development

Read More