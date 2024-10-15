Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹195.2
Prev. Close₹189.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.73
Day's High₹195.2
Day's Low₹195.2
52 Week's High₹214
52 Week's Low₹139.1
Book Value₹85.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)909.26
P/E14.61
EPS13
Divi. Yield0
The Ludhiana-based company, which raised ₹78 crore from anchor investors on October 18, plans to use ₹142 crore of net fresh issue proceeds to repay debt and meet working capital needs, with the balance allocated for general corporate purposes.Read More
The retail quota has been subscribed 39.66 times, whereas its non-institutional investor (NII) category has been subscribed 82.44 times.Read More
The subscription period runs from October 21 to October 23.Read More
By 15:13 pm on Tuesday, the second day of subscription, the issue had been subscribed 9.96 times, with bids for 8,90,51,970 shares.Read More
The IPO will likely be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with trading anticipated to begin on October 28, 2024.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.88
35.88
35.88
35.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
124.22
64.66
48.84
48.34
Net Worth
160.1
100.54
84.72
84.22
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Kumar Singal
Whole-time Director
Sunita Singal
Independent Director
I D Singh
Independent Director
Kashish Mittal
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar Kathuria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anil Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Deepak Builders & Engineers India Limited was originally incorporated as Deepak Builders & Engineers India Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies. thereafter, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, recording the change in the name to Deepak Builders & Engineers India Limited.The Company is an integrated engineering and construction company, specializing in execution and construction of administrative & institutional buildings, hospitals and medical colleges, industrial building, historical memorial complex, stadium and sports complex, and residential complex and various developmental and other construction activity. It has diversified in undertaking specialized structural work such as flyovers, approach roads, rail under bridge, rail over bridges and development and redevelopment of railway stations. It undertake Construction & Infrastructure Projects both, as EPC services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis as well as on percentage basis. It execute projects on a turnkey basis comprising of architectural & structural work, civil works, HVAC, Mechanical Electrical & Plumbing (MEP) works, firefighting & fire alarm systems, public health services, information technology system, modular operation theatre, medical gas pipeline systems and external development
Read More
The Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹195.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd is ₹909.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd is 14.61 and 2.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd is ₹139.1 and ₹214 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 17.28% and 1 Month at 11.87%.
