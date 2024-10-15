iifl-logo-icon 1
Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd Share Price

195.2
(2.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:12 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open195.2
  • Day's High195.2
  • 52 Wk High214
  • Prev. Close189.94
  • Day's Low195.2
  • 52 Wk Low 139.1
  • Turnover (lac)20.73
  • P/E14.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value85.84
  • EPS13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)909.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

195.2

Prev. Close

189.94

Turnover(Lac.)

20.73

Day's High

195.2

Day's Low

195.2

52 Week's High

214

52 Week's Low

139.1

Book Value

85.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

909.26

P/E

14.61

EPS

13

Divi. Yield

0

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd Corporate Action

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Deepak Builders & Engineers Shares List at a Discount on Market Debut

Deepak Builders & Engineers Shares List at a Discount on Market Debut

28 Oct 2024|11:13 AM

The Ludhiana-based company, which raised ₹78 crore from anchor investors on October 18, plans to use ₹142 crore of net fresh issue proceeds to repay debt and meet working capital needs, with the balance allocated for general corporate purposes.

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Receives 41.42x Subscription on Day 3

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Receives 41.42x Subscription on Day 3

23 Oct 2024|04:42 PM

The retail quota has been subscribed 39.66 times, whereas its non-institutional investor (NII) category has been subscribed 82.44 times.

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

23 Oct 2024|11:09 AM

The subscription period runs from October 21 to October 23.

Deepak Builders & Engineers India IPO subscribed 9.93 times

Deepak Builders & Engineers India IPO subscribed 9.93 times

22 Oct 2024|03:17 PM

By 15:13 pm on Tuesday, the second day of subscription, the issue had been subscribed 9.96 times, with bids for 8,90,51,970 shares.

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

22 Oct 2024|11:25 AM

The IPO will likely be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with trading anticipated to begin on October 28, 2024.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:31 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.49%

Non-Promoter- 13.28%

Institutions: 13.28%

Non-Institutions: 14.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.88

35.88

35.88

35.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

124.22

64.66

48.84

48.34

Net Worth

160.1

100.54

84.72

84.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Kumar Singal

Whole-time Director

Sunita Singal

Independent Director

I D Singh

Independent Director

Kashish Mittal

Independent Director

Vinod Kumar Kathuria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anil Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd

Summary

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Limited was originally incorporated as Deepak Builders & Engineers India Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies. thereafter, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, recording the change in the name to Deepak Builders & Engineers India Limited.The Company is an integrated engineering and construction company, specializing in execution and construction of administrative & institutional buildings, hospitals and medical colleges, industrial building, historical memorial complex, stadium and sports complex, and residential complex and various developmental and other construction activity. It has diversified in undertaking specialized structural work such as flyovers, approach roads, rail under bridge, rail over bridges and development and redevelopment of railway stations. It undertake Construction & Infrastructure Projects both, as EPC services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis as well as on percentage basis. It execute projects on a turnkey basis comprising of architectural & structural work, civil works, HVAC, Mechanical Electrical & Plumbing (MEP) works, firefighting & fire alarm systems, public health services, information technology system, modular operation theatre, medical gas pipeline systems and external development
Company FAQs

What is the Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd share price today?

The Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹195.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd is ₹909.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd is 14.61 and 2.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd is ₹139.1 and ₹214 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd?

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 17.28% and 1 Month at 11.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.50 %
Institutions - 13.28 %
Public - 14.22 %

