Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd Key Ratios

170.83
(-0.64%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd : related Articles

Deepak Builders & Engineers Shares List at a Discount on Market Debut

Deepak Builders & Engineers Shares List at a Discount on Market Debut

28 Oct 2024|11:13 AM

The Ludhiana-based company, which raised ₹78 crore from anchor investors on October 18, plans to use ₹142 crore of net fresh issue proceeds to repay debt and meet working capital needs, with the balance allocated for general corporate purposes.

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Receives 41.42x Subscription on Day 3

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Receives 41.42x Subscription on Day 3

23 Oct 2024|04:42 PM

The retail quota has been subscribed 39.66 times, whereas its non-institutional investor (NII) category has been subscribed 82.44 times.

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

23 Oct 2024|11:09 AM

The subscription period runs from October 21 to October 23.

Deepak Builders & Engineers India IPO subscribed 9.93 times

Deepak Builders & Engineers India IPO subscribed 9.93 times

22 Oct 2024|03:17 PM

By 15:13 pm on Tuesday, the second day of subscription, the issue had been subscribed 9.96 times, with bids for 8,90,51,970 shares.

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

22 Oct 2024|11:25 AM

The IPO will likely be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with trading anticipated to begin on October 28, 2024.

Deepak Builders & Engineers India IPO subscribed 3.06 times

Deepak Builders & Engineers India IPO subscribed 3.06 times

21 Oct 2024|03:32 PM

As of 3:27 pm, the IPO was subscribed 3.06 times. The retail portion had received maximum bids being oversubscribed 4.81 times.

Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

21 Oct 2024|11:46 AM

The total IPO size is ₹260.04 Crore, with ₹217.21 Crore raised from the issuance of fresh shares and ₹42.83 Crore allocated for the OFS.

