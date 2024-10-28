iifl-logo-icon 1
Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd News Today

178.86
(-2.34%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Company

Sectoral

Deepak Builders & Engineers Shares List at a Discount on Market Debut

The Ludhiana-based company, which raised ₹78 crore from anchor investors on October 18, plans to use ₹142 crore of net fresh issue proceeds to repay debt and meet working capital needs, with the balance allocated for general corporate purposes.

28 Oct 2024|11:13 AM
Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Receives 41.42x Subscription on Day 3

The retail quota has been subscribed 39.66 times, whereas its non-institutional investor (NII) category has been subscribed 82.44 times.

23 Oct 2024|04:42 PM
Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

The subscription period runs from October 21 to October 23.

23 Oct 2024|11:09 AM
Deepak Builders & Engineers India IPO subscribed 9.93 times

By 15:13 pm on Tuesday, the second day of subscription, the issue had been subscribed 9.96 times, with bids for 8,90,51,970 shares.

22 Oct 2024|03:17 PM
Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

The IPO will likely be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with trading anticipated to begin on October 28, 2024.

22 Oct 2024|11:25 AM
Deepak Builders & Engineers India IPO subscribed 3.06 times

As of 3:27 pm, the IPO was subscribed 3.06 times. The retail portion had received maximum bids being oversubscribed 4.81 times.

21 Oct 2024|03:32 PM
Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

The total IPO size is ₹260.04 Crore, with ₹217.21 Crore raised from the issuance of fresh shares and ₹42.83 Crore allocated for the OFS.

21 Oct 2024|11:46 AM

