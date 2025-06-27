iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Deepak Builders Wins ₹142 Crore Haryana Mall Project

27 Jun 2025 , 08:42 AM

Shares of Deepak Builders moved higher on Thursday after the company announced a fresh infrastructure contract win from the Haryana government. The stock rose as much as 4.5% in intraday trade, reacting to the announcement of a ₹142 crore project in Karnal.

According to an exchange filing, the company has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for the construction of a Unity Mall in the city. Deepak Builders had earlier emerged as the lowest bidder for the project on June 3.

The contract includes a full range of responsibilities from planning and engineering to procurement and final construction. The execution period has been set at two years. Additionally, the deal covers a three-year defect liability period, followed by one year of operations and maintenance support.

For Deepak Builders, this order marks a notable addition to its project pipeline. The company, which is based in Delhi, has increasingly focused on public sector contracts as a strategy to expand its footprint in high-value infrastructure.

Deepak Builders shares closed at ₹148, which is a 3.94% gain on June 26, 2025. In the Natioanl Stock Exchange, Deepak Builders shares have witnessed a 8.61% dip in the last year, 23% slide in the year-to-date, and gained 0.17% in the previous month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Deepak Builders
  • Haryana Mall Project
  • Indian Stock Market News
  • Infra News
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.