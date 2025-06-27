Deepak Builders Wins ₹142 Crore Haryana Mall Project

Shares of Deepak Builders moved higher on Thursday after the company announced a fresh infrastructure contract win from the Haryana government. The stock rose as much as 4.5% in intraday trade, reacting to the announcement of a ₹142 crore project in Karnal.

According to an exchange filing, the company has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for the construction of a Unity Mall in the city. Deepak Builders had earlier emerged as the lowest bidder for the project on June 3.

The contract includes a full range of responsibilities from planning and engineering to procurement and final construction. The execution period has been set at two years. Additionally, the deal covers a three-year defect liability period, followed by one year of operations and maintenance support.

For Deepak Builders, this order marks a notable addition to its project pipeline. The company, which is based in Delhi, has increasingly focused on public sector contracts as a strategy to expand its footprint in high-value infrastructure.

Deepak Builders shares closed at ₹148, which is a 3.94% gain on June 26, 2025. In the Natioanl Stock Exchange, Deepak Builders shares have witnessed a 8.61% dip in the last year, 23% slide in the year-to-date, and gained 0.17% in the previous month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com