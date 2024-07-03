Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹82.35
Prev. Close₹82.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.23
Day's High₹82.35
Day's Low₹82.35
52 Week's High₹115.2
52 Week's Low₹27.95
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.59
P/E62.86
EPS1.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.02
3.01
3.01
2.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.21
5.46
4.78
0.82
Net Worth
9.23
8.47
7.79
2.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
13.24
2.35
yoy growth (%)
462.53
Raw materials
0.87
-0.6
As % of sales
6.63
25.79
Employee costs
-12.02
-1.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
0.62
0.15
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.03
Working capital
3.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
462.53
Op profit growth
234.97
EBIT growth
274.5
Net profit growth
324.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Sanjay Dubey
E D & Wholetime Director
Jyoti Sanjay Dubey
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Narbada Bhujavan Dwivedi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Dayalji Kukadia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rima Amit Dalal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Abhishek Integrations Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Mr. Sanjay Dubey Abhishek Integrations Limited commenced the business in the name of Abhishek Associates as proprietorship Firm in year 2002. In the initially year, the Firm was engaged in the business of telecommunication and cabaling work in BSNL. Later on, in year 2007-2011 the Firm carried out electrification work at various Railway platforms, electrification and Earthing of ONGC at various locations in Ahmedabad, Electrification of MIC Laboratory at ISRO Ahmedabad, Operation & Maintenance of LT/HT Substation, Hospital, residential colony at various location of ESIC at Ahmedabad, Kalol, Jamnagar, Surat, Kandivali, Marol, Andheri. Since 2011 till February 28, 2021 firm was full fledge engaged in Developing, Operation and Maintenance of HT & LT Electrical and Mechanical and its installation at Terminal Buildings of Airports, installation and maintenance of Fire Fighting solutions as a system integrator, operation and maintenance of GLF/Airfield Lighting System, Substation including perimeter light fittings at Airports, LT switchgears at various Airports located in PAN India. Firm was majorly and exclusive engaged in work awarded by Airport Authority of India.Abhishek Integrations Limited incorporated at Ahmedabad on November 10, 2017 with one of the main object to take over the activities either in whole or in part of the business property, goodwill, rights interests, assets and liabilities of sole Proprietorship Abhishek Associates and Other Firms. During year
Read More
The Abhishek Integrations Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹82.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abhishek Integrations Ltd is ₹49.59 Cr. as of 18 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Abhishek Integrations Ltd is 62.86 and 5.37 as of 18 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abhishek Integrations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abhishek Integrations Ltd is ₹27.95 and ₹115.2 as of 18 Dec ‘24
Abhishek Integrations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.09%, 3 Years at 104.85%, 1 Year at 184.46%, 6 Month at 20.93%, 3 Month at -8.75% and 1 Month at 22.91%.
