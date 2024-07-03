iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Abhishek Integrations Ltd Share Price

82.35
(0.00%)
Dec 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open82.35
  • Day's High82.35
  • 52 Wk High115.2
  • Prev. Close82.35
  • Day's Low82.35
  • 52 Wk Low 27.95
  • Turnover (lac)1.23
  • P/E62.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Abhishek Integrations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

82.35

Prev. Close

82.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1.23

Day's High

82.35

Day's Low

82.35

52 Week's High

115.2

52 Week's Low

27.95

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.59

P/E

62.86

EPS

1.31

Divi. Yield

0

Abhishek Integrations Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

arrow

Abhishek Integrations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Abhishek Integrations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:29 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jul-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.71%

Non-Promoter- 32.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Abhishek Integrations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.02

3.01

3.01

2.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.21

5.46

4.78

0.82

Net Worth

9.23

8.47

7.79

2.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

13.24

2.35

yoy growth (%)

462.53

Raw materials

0.87

-0.6

As % of sales

6.63

25.79

Employee costs

-12.02

-1.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

0.62

0.15

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.03

Working capital

3.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

462.53

Op profit growth

234.97

EBIT growth

274.5

Net profit growth

324.09

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Abhishek Integrations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Abhishek Integrations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Sanjay Dubey

E D & Wholetime Director

Jyoti Sanjay Dubey

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Narbada Bhujavan Dwivedi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Dayalji Kukadia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rima Amit Dalal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Abhishek Integrations Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Mr. Sanjay Dubey Abhishek Integrations Limited commenced the business in the name of Abhishek Associates as proprietorship Firm in year 2002. In the initially year, the Firm was engaged in the business of telecommunication and cabaling work in BSNL. Later on, in year 2007-2011 the Firm carried out electrification work at various Railway platforms, electrification and Earthing of ONGC at various locations in Ahmedabad, Electrification of MIC Laboratory at ISRO Ahmedabad, Operation & Maintenance of LT/HT Substation, Hospital, residential colony at various location of ESIC at Ahmedabad, Kalol, Jamnagar, Surat, Kandivali, Marol, Andheri. Since 2011 till February 28, 2021 firm was full fledge engaged in Developing, Operation and Maintenance of HT & LT Electrical and Mechanical and its installation at Terminal Buildings of Airports, installation and maintenance of Fire Fighting solutions as a system integrator, operation and maintenance of GLF/Airfield Lighting System, Substation including perimeter light fittings at Airports, LT switchgears at various Airports located in PAN India. Firm was majorly and exclusive engaged in work awarded by Airport Authority of India.Abhishek Integrations Limited incorporated at Ahmedabad on November 10, 2017 with one of the main object to take over the activities either in whole or in part of the business property, goodwill, rights interests, assets and liabilities of sole Proprietorship Abhishek Associates and Other Firms. During year
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Abhishek Integrations Ltd share price today?

The Abhishek Integrations Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹82.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Abhishek Integrations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abhishek Integrations Ltd is ₹49.59 Cr. as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Abhishek Integrations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Abhishek Integrations Ltd is 62.86 and 5.37 as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Abhishek Integrations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abhishek Integrations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abhishek Integrations Ltd is ₹27.95 and ₹115.2 as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Abhishek Integrations Ltd?

Abhishek Integrations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.09%, 3 Years at 104.85%, 1 Year at 184.46%, 6 Month at 20.93%, 3 Month at -8.75% and 1 Month at 22.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Abhishek Integrations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Abhishek Integrations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.28 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Abhishek Integrations Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.