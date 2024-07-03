Summary

Promoted by Mr. Sanjay Dubey Abhishek Integrations Limited commenced the business in the name of Abhishek Associates as proprietorship Firm in year 2002. In the initially year, the Firm was engaged in the business of telecommunication and cabaling work in BSNL. Later on, in year 2007-2011 the Firm carried out electrification work at various Railway platforms, electrification and Earthing of ONGC at various locations in Ahmedabad, Electrification of MIC Laboratory at ISRO Ahmedabad, Operation & Maintenance of LT/HT Substation, Hospital, residential colony at various location of ESIC at Ahmedabad, Kalol, Jamnagar, Surat, Kandivali, Marol, Andheri. Since 2011 till February 28, 2021 firm was full fledge engaged in Developing, Operation and Maintenance of HT & LT Electrical and Mechanical and its installation at Terminal Buildings of Airports, installation and maintenance of Fire Fighting solutions as a system integrator, operation and maintenance of GLF/Airfield Lighting System, Substation including perimeter light fittings at Airports, LT switchgears at various Airports located in PAN India. Firm was majorly and exclusive engaged in work awarded by Airport Authority of India.Abhishek Integrations Limited incorporated at Ahmedabad on November 10, 2017 with one of the main object to take over the activities either in whole or in part of the business property, goodwill, rights interests, assets and liabilities of sole Proprietorship Abhishek Associates and Other Firms. During year

