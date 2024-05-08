ABHISHEK INTEGRATIONS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 08-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. Abhishek Integrations Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Abhishek Integrations Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)