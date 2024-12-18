Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
13.24
2.35
yoy growth (%)
462.53
Raw materials
0.87
-0.6
As % of sales
6.63
25.79
Employee costs
-12.02
-1.15
As % of sales
90.74
48.96
Other costs
-1.42
-0.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.75
16.61
Operating profit
0.68
0.2
OPM
5.13
8.62
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.02
Other income
0.05
0
Profit before tax
0.62
0.15
Taxes
-0.11
-0.03
Tax rate
-18.8
-23.81
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.5
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0.5
0.11
yoy growth (%)
324.09
NPM
3.8
5.04
