iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Abhishek Integrations Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

82.35
(0.00%)
Dec 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Abhishek Integrations Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

13.24

2.35

yoy growth (%)

462.53

Raw materials

0.87

-0.6

As % of sales

6.63

25.79

Employee costs

-12.02

-1.15

As % of sales

90.74

48.96

Other costs

-1.42

-0.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.75

16.61

Operating profit

0.68

0.2

OPM

5.13

8.62

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.02

Other income

0.05

0

Profit before tax

0.62

0.15

Taxes

-0.11

-0.03

Tax rate

-18.8

-23.81

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0.5

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

0.5

0.11

yoy growth (%)

324.09

NPM

3.8

5.04

Abhishek Integr. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Abhishek Integrations Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.