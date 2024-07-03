Abhishek Integrations Ltd Summary

Promoted by Mr. Sanjay Dubey Abhishek Integrations Limited commenced the business in the name of Abhishek Associates as proprietorship Firm in year 2002. In the initially year, the Firm was engaged in the business of telecommunication and cabaling work in BSNL. Later on, in year 2007-2011 the Firm carried out electrification work at various Railway platforms, electrification and Earthing of ONGC at various locations in Ahmedabad, Electrification of MIC Laboratory at ISRO Ahmedabad, Operation & Maintenance of LT/HT Substation, Hospital, residential colony at various location of ESIC at Ahmedabad, Kalol, Jamnagar, Surat, Kandivali, Marol, Andheri. Since 2011 till February 28, 2021 firm was full fledge engaged in Developing, Operation and Maintenance of HT & LT Electrical and Mechanical and its installation at Terminal Buildings of Airports, installation and maintenance of Fire Fighting solutions as a system integrator, operation and maintenance of GLF/Airfield Lighting System, Substation including perimeter light fittings at Airports, LT switchgears at various Airports located in PAN India. Firm was majorly and exclusive engaged in work awarded by Airport Authority of India.Abhishek Integrations Limited incorporated at Ahmedabad on November 10, 2017 with one of the main object to take over the activities either in whole or in part of the business property, goodwill, rights interests, assets and liabilities of sole Proprietorship Abhishek Associates and Other Firms. During year 2017 to 2021, the Company was engaged in the developing, operating and maintaining of electrical and mechanical installation at various Airports in India. On 01 March 2021,the company has taken over going concern business of Abhishek Associates w.e.f. 01 March 2021. All the ongoing 16 projects of AAI which were forming part of work in progress in firm are transferred to the company as per business transfer agreement. Moreover, all the project deposits given by the firm to AAI are transferred to the company.The Company raised money from public by issuing upto 990000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 4.95 Crore in June, 2021. Afterwards, Company expanded its activities and got engaged in the business of providing Infrastructural & Utility Services to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) etc. with presence in all over India. Along with that, it has started trading in Coal and Electrical Goods. In 2022-23, the Company expanded its business in other segment as well as in the interest of the Company and its stakeholders.