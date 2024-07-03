Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹5.44
Prev. Close₹5.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹5.7
Day's Low₹5.44
52 Week's High₹8.62
52 Week's Low₹3.8
Book Value₹-451.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)187.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
328.96
328.96
328.96
328.96
Preference Capital
0
0
485.92
0
Reserves
-15,188.66
-14,213.37
2,747.5
2,500.16
Net Worth
-14,859.7
-13,884.41
3,562.38
2,829.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
99.51
179.54
3,536.83
3,676.35
yoy growth (%)
-44.57
-94.92
-3.79
-16.1
Raw materials
0
-3.86
-12.17
-19.16
As % of sales
0
2.14
0.34
0.52
Employee costs
-23.71
-59.96
-80.19
-74.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-204.97
-2,228.13
331.79
195.71
Depreciation
-19.94
-20.93
-22.33
-13.85
Tax paid
0
-431.6
-80.03
40.68
Working capital
607.93
-7,723.44
692.6
307.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.57
-94.92
-3.79
-16.1
Op profit growth
-80.41
-286.79
10.67
73.41
EBIT growth
-80.23
-148.25
25.43
44.5
Net profit growth
-94.27
-6,852.58
6.5
-342.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
8,716.71
8,072.46
8,035.84
6,303.59
6,586.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,716.71
8,072.46
8,035.84
6,303.59
6,586.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
199.85
0.05
Other Income
1,128.1
423.95
422.9
324.79
215.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice President & CS
Krishna Ghag
Nominee
Vineet Nayyar
Chairman
CS Rajan
Nominee
Nand Kishore
Independent Director
Subrata Kumar Mitra
Independent Director
Jagadip Narayan Singh
Additional Director
Kaushik Modak
Summary
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL) was originally incorporated on November 29, 2000 with the name Consolidated Toll Network India Pvt Ltd. On March 28, 2002, the company was converted into public limited company and the name changed to Consolidated Toll Network India Ltd. On July 5, 2004, the name of the company was again changed to Consolidated Transportation Networks Ltd. On September 29, 2005, the name of the company was changed from Consolidated Transportation Networks Ltd to IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. The Company is one of the largest private sector BOT road operators in India. The company is an established ISO 9000:2001 surface transportation infrastructure company. The company is engaged in the development, operation, and maintenance of national and state highways, roads, flyovers and bridges primarily in India. The company operates as a subsidiary of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd.The company is a developer, operator and facilitator of surface transportation infrastructure projects, taking projects from conceptualization through commissioning to operations and maintenance. The company over the years acquired a position of leadership in the roads sector and has expanded its scope of activities to Ports, Railways and Urban Transport SectorsThe company was established in order to consolidate their existing road infrastructure projects and to pursue various new project initiatives in the area of surface transportation infrastructure.In Febru
The IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd is ₹187.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd is ₹3.8 and ₹8.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.31%, 3 Years at -1.54%, 1 Year at 1.68%, 6 Month at -23.38%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 2.26%.
