Summary

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL) was originally incorporated on November 29, 2000 with the name Consolidated Toll Network India Pvt Ltd. On March 28, 2002, the company was converted into public limited company and the name changed to Consolidated Toll Network India Ltd. On July 5, 2004, the name of the company was again changed to Consolidated Transportation Networks Ltd. On September 29, 2005, the name of the company was changed from Consolidated Transportation Networks Ltd to IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. The Company is one of the largest private sector BOT road operators in India. The company is an established ISO 9000:2001 surface transportation infrastructure company. The company is engaged in the development, operation, and maintenance of national and state highways, roads, flyovers and bridges primarily in India. The company operates as a subsidiary of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd.The company is a developer, operator and facilitator of surface transportation infrastructure projects, taking projects from conceptualization through commissioning to operations and maintenance. The company over the years acquired a position of leadership in the roads sector and has expanded its scope of activities to Ports, Railways and Urban Transport SectorsThe company was established in order to consolidate their existing road infrastructure projects and to pursue various new project initiatives in the area of surface transportation infrastructure.In Febru

Read More