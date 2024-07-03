iifl-logo-icon 1
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Share Price

5.7
(4.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:18:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.44
  • Day's High5.7
  • 52 Wk High8.62
  • Prev. Close5.44
  • Day's Low5.44
  • 52 Wk Low 3.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-451.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)187.51
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

5.44

Prev. Close

5.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

5.7

Day's Low

5.44

52 Week's High

8.62

52 Week's Low

3.8

Book Value

-451.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

187.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.51%

Institutions: 0.51%

Non-Institutions: 26.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

328.96

328.96

328.96

328.96

Preference Capital

0

0

485.92

0

Reserves

-15,188.66

-14,213.37

2,747.5

2,500.16

Net Worth

-14,859.7

-13,884.41

3,562.38

2,829.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

99.51

179.54

3,536.83

3,676.35

yoy growth (%)

-44.57

-94.92

-3.79

-16.1

Raw materials

0

-3.86

-12.17

-19.16

As % of sales

0

2.14

0.34

0.52

Employee costs

-23.71

-59.96

-80.19

-74.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-204.97

-2,228.13

331.79

195.71

Depreciation

-19.94

-20.93

-22.33

-13.85

Tax paid

0

-431.6

-80.03

40.68

Working capital

607.93

-7,723.44

692.6

307.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.57

-94.92

-3.79

-16.1

Op profit growth

-80.41

-286.79

10.67

73.41

EBIT growth

-80.23

-148.25

25.43

44.5

Net profit growth

-94.27

-6,852.58

6.5

-342.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

8,716.71

8,072.46

8,035.84

6,303.59

6,586.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,716.71

8,072.46

8,035.84

6,303.59

6,586.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

199.85

0.05

Other Income

1,128.1

423.95

422.9

324.79

215.44

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice President & CS

Krishna Ghag

Nominee

Vineet Nayyar

Chairman

CS Rajan

Nominee

Nand Kishore

Independent Director

Subrata Kumar Mitra

Independent Director

Jagadip Narayan Singh

Additional Director

Kaushik Modak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd

Summary

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL) was originally incorporated on November 29, 2000 with the name Consolidated Toll Network India Pvt Ltd. On March 28, 2002, the company was converted into public limited company and the name changed to Consolidated Toll Network India Ltd. On July 5, 2004, the name of the company was again changed to Consolidated Transportation Networks Ltd. On September 29, 2005, the name of the company was changed from Consolidated Transportation Networks Ltd to IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. The Company is one of the largest private sector BOT road operators in India. The company is an established ISO 9000:2001 surface transportation infrastructure company. The company is engaged in the development, operation, and maintenance of national and state highways, roads, flyovers and bridges primarily in India. The company operates as a subsidiary of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd.The company is a developer, operator and facilitator of surface transportation infrastructure projects, taking projects from conceptualization through commissioning to operations and maintenance. The company over the years acquired a position of leadership in the roads sector and has expanded its scope of activities to Ports, Railways and Urban Transport SectorsThe company was established in order to consolidate their existing road infrastructure projects and to pursue various new project initiatives in the area of surface transportation infrastructure.In Febru
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd share price today?

The IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd is ₹187.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd is ₹3.8 and ₹8.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd?

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.31%, 3 Years at -1.54%, 1 Year at 1.68%, 6 Month at -23.38%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 2.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.22 %
Institutions - 0.51 %
Public - 26.27 %

